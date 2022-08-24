Best Motorola Phone For The Year 2022 - TechnoChops

Motorola has made an incredible comeback to the smartphone industry by rolling out amazing entry-level, mid-range and flagship phones for the market. They have produced some of the best phones that are available in the market now. The phones are pretty good, and you can get the ones that suit your needs and tastes. Users will still get a quality user experience with these phones. At the moment, Motorola has released some of the best phones for the year 2022. Keep reading this article, and we will tell you which is the best Motorola phone for you.

Motorola Phones for 2022:

The company has released some of the best phones. It focuses on a consistent design ethic, and the software that is based on Android is pretty much close to the stock Android experience. All the phones are great value for money. The Moto G series is an ideal choice for those individuals who are in search of a great budget phone.

At the moment, Moto is currently working on a high-end Edge lineup that will cater for people who look out for premium and flagship phones. For instance, the Edge 20 series is a prime example of it.

Below, you will read about the Motorola phones:

Motorola Edge 20:

Motorola Edge 20 is an incredible smartphone that was made and developed by Motorola. It is an ideal choice for the people who look out for the ‘bang-for-the-buck’ phone. The phone is an all-rounder in terms of specs and features.

Talking about its specifications, it boasts an incredible large 6.7-LED inch display screen with a higher refresh rate panel. The screen feels so smooth and flicker-free whenever you are using it. It delivers an amazing performance to the user with a clean and simple Android experience.

You can read about the specifications of this phone below:

6.7-inch OLED with 1B colors, HDR10+ and 144-refresh rate

Snapdragon 778G

8 GB RAM

128 GB / 256 GB

Main camera: 108 MP (wide) at f/1.9, 8 MP (telephoto) at f/2.4, 16 MP (ultrawide) at f/2.2

Video shooting: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080 @ 30 fps / 60 fps / 120 fps / 240 fps

Front camera: 32 MP with HDR at f/2.3

4000-mAh battery with fast charging 30W

Android 11, upgradable to Android 12

Motorola Edge 20 Pro:

This phone is the same phone that comes under the Edge 20 series of Motorola. It’s a top-of-the-line variant of Edge 20 phones. Edge 20 Pro is the best in the Edge 20 lineup. It is a premium smartphone with top-notch features to easily outperform its rivals.

Talking about its specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Pro has a big and huge 6.7-inch OLED display screen, which is capable of going at a higher refresh rate of 144 Hz. The phone boasts stereo speakers that give an immersive sound output to the users, and the performance is on another level, thanks to its flagship SoC of Qualcomm in it. On top of that, it comes with a clean UX out of the box.

It is no doubt an amazing option for the people who want these premium features with cutting-edge performance in the chipset and camera department.

You can read its spec-sheet below:

6.7-inch OLED display screen with 144 HZ refresh rate

6 / 8 / 12 GB RAM

Snapdragon 870

128 / 256 GB Storage

Main camera: 108 MP (wide) at f/1.9, 8 MP (periscope telephoto) at f/3.4 with 5x optical zoom and OIS, 16 MP (ultrawide) at f/2.2

Video recording: 8K @ 24 fps, 4K @ 30 / 60 fps, 1080 @ 30 / 60 / 240 fps

Selfie camera: 32 MP (wide) @ f/2.3

Android 11, planned upgrade to Android 12

Moto G200:

We have mentioned high-end and premium phones from Motorola, and now it’s time we do justice to our readers who are looking for a budget phone. Moto G200 is an amazing entry-level phone that you can get for your casual tasks, do some gaming and click some detailed and beautiful photographs.

G200 comes with a sleek and stylish. Inside the body, there’s a Snapdragon flagship-chipset of Qualcomm with a large 6.8-inch display that is able to handle a higher refresh rate of 144 Hz. What’s more interesting about this phone is that it will let you use it in a desktop-like user experience after connecting it to an external display. The battery life of this phone is amazing, all thanks to a large 5000 mAh battery inside it. You can charge it using the 33W fast charging support.

We will list down the specifications of this phone:

6.8-inch LCD with a higher refresh rate of 144 Hz

Snapdragon 888 Plus

8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB

Main camera: 108 MP (wide) at f/1.9, 13 MP (ultrawide) at f/2.2, 2 MP (depth) at f/2.4

Video recording: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps

Front camera: 16 MP (wide) at f/2.2.

Android 11

Fingerprint reader (side-mounted)

Ready For support.

5000 mAh battery with fast charging 33W

Moto E7i Power:

Motorola has been doing good in the entry-level smartphone category in recent years. E7i is one of the greatest examples of it. This phone is ideal for many people out there who like affordable phones with a sleek design and good battery life. This phone will let them do their casual daily tasks, click photos on it and share them with their loved ones.

The phone has a sleek design which looks great from the outside. It comes with Motorola’s clean software that has a simple user experience. The cameras on this phone are good enough to let you click some good photographs for your social media.

Individuals who don’t want to break their bank and want something at an affordable price, then this is the right option for you.

Read the specs of this phone below:

6.51-inch IPS LCD with 380 nits.

Unisoc chipset

2 GB RAM

32 GB Storage with microSDXC

Main camera: 13 MP (wide) at f/2.0, 2 MP (macro) at f/2.4

Video recording: 1080p @ 30 fps

Selfie camera: 5 MP (wide) @ f/2.2

Android 10 (Go Edition)

5000 mAh

Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

Water-repellent design

Motorola RAZR 5G:

Remember those times when we always wanted a flip-phone of Motorola? Those days are back again. They are back with a bang. This foldable phone of Motorola is a throwback from the company, but with high-end features.

The phone is supercharged by a flagship chipset of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon that is able to give you an incredible and smooth experience. Users can click some amazing and detailed photos from this phone, and they will be able to shoot 4K videos at a higher resolution with the stabilizer mode. More to this, the camera is able to take HDR and panorama photos from it.

Individuals who always wanted a flip phone can now easily get their hands on one. The price tag of this phone is pretty hefty because of the foldable LED in this phone. Moreover, they can wait for a discount or slashed-down price on this phone if they really want the phone.

We will list down the specs of this phone:

6.2-inch Foldable P-OLED (Inside)

2.7-inch G-OLED display (Outside)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

8 GB RAM

256 GB Storage

Main camera: 48 MP (wide) at f/1.7 with auto HDR and panorama

Video recording: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 / 60 / 120 fps with gyro-EIS

Selfie camera: 20 MP (wide) at f/2.2 with Auto HDR

2800mAh battery with fast charging 15W

Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 12.

Motorola Defy (2021):

Motorola is surely an innovative company because they work on every type of phone. It can be an entry-level, mid-rangers, premium, foldable or rugged phone. Defy 2021 is one of those Motorola phones that is made for people who want a robust and sturdy phone. A solid phone that is resilient to anything.

The hard design on Defy makes it look tough. It has a bigger battery inside, which is able to give you a good time of battery life. The icing on the cake for the battery is that it will be juiced by a 20W fast charger. What’s better about this phone is its camera. It will execute photos with a good result.

Moreover, the clean Android experience will make it easier and simple for the user. People who want to have a solid phone can opt-in for this phone.

You can read about the spec sheet of this phone:

6.5-inch LCD screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

4 GB RAM

64 GB Storage

Snapdragon 662

Main camera: 48 MP (wide) at f/1.8, 2 MP (macro) at f/2.4, and 2 MP (depth) at f/2.4

Video recording: 1080p at 30 fps

Selfie camera: 8 MP at f/2.2

Android 10

5000 mAh with fast charging support of 20W

Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

IP68 dust/water-resistant (up to 1.5 meters)

Moto G9 Power:

Motorola has rolled out many phones, but this phone is for the people who look out for a bigger battery in every phone. Most people want a good battery life nowadays on their phones. Some people do casual tasks, while some people play games all the time on their phones.

Moto G9 Power offers enough juice to the users so that they can use the phone without worrying about charging all the time. It has a vivid and bright display as well. More to this, the phone has a water-repellent design. Inside the phone, there’s a blazing-fast processor which will let the users do gaming.

G9 Power is still an ideal option for many individuals out there. You can find a good deal on this phone.

Read the specs of this smartphone below:

6.8-inch IPS LCD

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

4 GB RAM

64 GB and 128 GB Storage

Main camera: 64 MP (wide) at f/1.8, 2 MP (macro) at f/2.4, and 2 MP (depth) at f/2.4 with HDR and panorama mode.

Video recording: 1080p at 60 fps and 30 fps

Selfie shooter: 16 MP at f/2.2

Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

6000 mAh with fast charging 20W

Water-repellent design

Moto G60s:

The interesting part of the Motorola phones lineup is that they come with fast charging support and an incredible display panel. Moto G60s is an amazing phone that has a sleek and stylish design. It packs some serious power, and it is an ideal option for people who want a good performer phone.

Inside the G60s, there’s an advanced performance chipset of MediaTek paired with a flicker-free and smooth display panel on the outside. The screen is pretty much vivid and bright, with a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz. The camera setup is amazing, and you can click some detailed and well-balanced photos from it. Users can also shoot 4K videos.

Overall, the phone is pretty good for many individuals out there. It is ideal for people who want a good battery, do gaming on the phone and take detailed images.

We will list down the spec sheet of this amazing smartphone:

6.8-inch IPS LCD with 120 Hz, HDR10+. 450 nits (typical) to 562 nits (max)

MediaTek Helio G95

4 / 6 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

Main Camera: 64 MP (wide) at f/1.7, 8 MP (ultrawide) at f/2.2, 5 MP (macro) at f/2.4, and 2 MP (depth) at f/2.4

Video recording: 4K at 30 / 120 fps, 1080p at 30 / 60 / 120 fps

Selfie camera: 16 MP (wide) at f/2.2

Android 11

Water-repellent design

Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

5000 mAh battery with fast-charging 50W and Quick Charge 4.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite:

This phone belongs to Motorola’s Edge lineup. Edge 20 Lite is a beautiful and nicely designed phone for people who love phones with top-notch specs. It comes under the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro, but still, it is the right option for many people out there.

Edge 20 Lite offers an amazing 6.7-inch OLED display screen with a higher refresh rate for a smooth and flicker-free experience. On top of this, individuals will get to enjoy close-to-stock Android and a clean user experience.

The display and battery life will be the highlight of this phone, and many people will love it. You can read about its specifications below:

6.7-inch OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate. 1B Colors and HDR10+.

MediaTek Dimensity 720

6 / 8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

Main camera: 108 MP (wide) at f/1.9, 8 MP (ultrawide) at f/2.2, and 2 MP (depth) at f/2.4 with HDR and panorama mode.

Video recording: 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 30 / 60 / 120 fps with gyro-EIS

Front camera: 32 MP (wide) at f/2.3

Android 11

Fingerprint (side-mounted)

5000 mAh with fast charging 30W

Water-repellent design

Moto G31:

Motorola has another phone from the G series that is a value for money, and it is Moto G31. This is the phone that you can get your hands on because it has some good features and specifications inside it.

Moto G31 has a sleek and stylish design with a massive battery inside it that is capable of giving you good battery life. Other than that, it has an incredible high-performance chipset with a vivid and bright display screen. For the people who want to do photography, the camera setup is pretty decent.

People can get their hands on this phone since it is available in many online stores and physical stores. Also, you can check out the spec list of this smartphone:

6.4-inch AMOLED with 411 PPI density

4 GB RAM

64 and 128 GB Storage

MediaTek Helio G85

Main camera: 50 MP (wide) at f/1.8, 8 MP (ultrawide) at f/2.2, and 2 MP (macro) at f/2.4

Video recording: 1080p at 30 fps

Selfie camera: 13 MP (wide) at f/2.2

5000mAh battery

Water-repellent design

FAQs:

You can read all the answers to your questions down below:

Can I use 5G in these Moto phones?

Yes, you can use it on your Moto phones. Some of them have 5G capabilities, and the others don’t have it. You can use 5G on Moto RAZR 5G, Edge 20 Series, and G200. With the 5G, you will get blazing-fast speeds on the internet with less ping and jitter.

Can I use the Dual-SIM mode in Moto phones?

Yes, of course. You can use the Dual SIM mode on almost every Moto phone. Just insert the SIM cards into the shared-SIM card slot so that your phone can use the Dual-SIM mode.

Which Android OS version will I get in my Moto phones?

The Android OS version depends on your Moto phone. Some of the Moto phones are coming with Android 11 and Android 12 out of the box. Meanwhile, some are still running Android 10, but they will be getting their Android 11 and then Android 12 update soon.

Are all the Motorola phones water-repellent?

Yes, most of the Moto phones are water-repellent. You can easily use them whenever you are outside, and it’s raining, then you don’t need to worry about it. Your phone will be working flawlessly.

Do Motorola phones come with NFC?

Yes, they do come with an NFC feature. Most of the phones from Motorola have NFC enabled on them. These phones include G200, G60s, Edge 20 series, G9 Power, and RAZR.

Can I use Google Pay on Moto phones for payments?

Yes, of course. You can use Google Pay on these Moto phones because most of these phones have NFC enabled on them. Just unlock your device, swipe up from the bottom of the lock screen, and you are done.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, you are pretty much aware of the phones from Motorola, which will be an ideal option for you for this year. You can pick up any phone which is ticking all the boxes for your requirements. This list will help you identify which phone will be according to your preferences.

You can go for the phone which has a huge battery, which will give you good battery life, or go for the phone that won’t break your bank. If you want something that is premium and high-end, you can pick the Edge series for it. The decision is yours. You can choose the phone which fulfills your needs. Also, the icing on the cake, all of these phones will come with the latest and stock Android operating system with a clean and simple UX.