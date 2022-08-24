EA's Mistake Let People Purchase FIFA 23 Just For $0.06 - TechnoChops

The recently dropped FIFA 23 went on sale for $0.06 because Electronics Arts made a little mistake.

FIFA 23 for $0.06:

According to the reports that are circulating on the inter and social media, it says that EA offered their all-new FIFA 23 for $0.06 to the players. FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, which cost nearly around $70, was listed at a very low price, and many players just bagged the opportunity and pre-ordered the game at the same price.

As per the reports, the game won’t be released before the 30th of September, but EA was listing the game for the pre-order window on different platforms and markets in the world. This thing occurred when they made the pre-order window live on India’s Epic Game Store. The expected price was to be 4799 INR, but it was set to 4.8 INR.

For the US market, the game would cost around $60, and the Ultimate Edition was for $70. It’s a win-win situation for the individuals who spotted the mistake, took the opportunity, and made the pre-order purchase before the publisher and developer even realized it.

As per the sources, EA has said, ‘A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price. It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we will be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price.”

As of now, nobody is sure of the sales made at this very low price. When the pre-order window was live, it was suggested by many Twitteratis that gamers outside India could easily take advantage of this opportunity by simply changing their EGS region to India. At the moment, still, it’s unclear if that worked or not.

FIFA 23:

FIFA 23 is the latest installment to the FIFA series by Electronic Arts. It is an incredible football simulator game that lets the players in the campaign, PVP, and online modes. Players can make their own team and gather all the players to form a team. With this, they can challenge their friends and family to play with them in their favorite stadiums. All the players, clubs, teams, kits, and stadiums are licensed under FIFA. Everything is pretty much similar to real-life stuff.