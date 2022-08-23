One Piece Manga Chapter 1057 Release Date - Delayed and Spoilers - TechnoChops

One Piece’s Manga Chapter 1057 is coming soon for manga fans.

Chapter 1057:

According to the reports, One Piece manga was sadly delayed last week. As of now, the chapter 1057 release date is unclear.

The publishers of this manga need to release the new chapter of this manga as soon as possible because it has been getting delayed.

Everybody knows that One Piece manga was already on a short break last week in Japan, which means that fans across the world have to wait a little longer before they get to experience Chapter 1057.

The reason for the delays is that the Shueisha offices were on holiday, that’s why the manga’s chapter was delayed. With this, not only One Piece manga was delayed, but other mangas that came under Shueisha were also delayed.

As of now, the good news that has just come out from the Shueisha office is that One Piece Chapter 1057 won’t be delayed anymore. The manga’s chapter 1057 will be coming in English soon for fans around the world.

As per the leaks and rumors, the latest manga chapter will be released in these international times across the world:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM

Spoilers:

You can read the potential spoilers for One Piece, Chapter 1057. You can read it at your own risk.

The chapter has the title of ‘Finale’

Opens with an auditorium in the Flower Capital where a teacher is telling the story of Wanokuni

Citizens pack out the arena and shout for support

Momonosuke is running in his dragon form with Yamato and Kinemon on his back

Momo asks Yamato whether they are going to join Luffy or not

Yamato tells Momo they have made up their mind. Meanwhile, Momo thinks that they are afraid of something

Momo is angry at Luffy for why he left without saying a goodbye

Momo starts having flashbacks of the battle and when he met Luffy for the first time

Momo starts insulting Luffy and tells him that he doesn’t have heart and calls him a cruel man

Kinemon agrees with Momo, and then he is told to stay quiet by the dragon

These are potential spoilers, and most manga fans will like them. You can experience the whole chapter 1057 once it is released in your origin.