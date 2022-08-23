WhatsApp Allows User To Recover Deleted Messages? New Update - TechnoChops

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will be a game changer for many users out there.

Recovery of Deleted Messages:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that the tech giant WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature. The new feature will let the users restore the deleted messages. There’s a report by WABetaInfo in which it was mentioned that “a snackbar shows up when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected: in this case, you have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone.”

Later on, there are mentions in the report that the feature is currently available for some beta testers via the latest beta update, which users can find on the Google Play Store.

If users update to the latest version of WhatsApp, the snackbar won’t be available to them as of now. It is because their WhatsApp account might not be eligible for the feature. Furthermore, this feature is for those people who might delete their texts or documents by mistake to restore their messages. Also, it is important that WhatsApp has to mention that this feature will not work with the “Delete for Everyone” option.

This feature might take time to go official and live for the public. Since it’s in beta-testing, the people who are testing will make sure to polish it before releasing the update.

If you are a tester or a developer, you can download the beta testing version and use it with full potential. You can try out the feature, and if something goes wrong with the testing, you can report it to WhatsApp. They will make sure to roll out a new beta update for the testers.

A little about WhatsApp:

WhatsApp is an instant-messaging app that has around billions of downloads from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The daily user count of this application is millions. Most people use this application to keep up with their family, friends, and colleagues. Users can send texts and do calls on this platform, as well as they can send large-size documents, pictures, and videos. You can use this application using your local mobile network or Wi-Fi. Moreover, it is now owned by Facebook.