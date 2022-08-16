One Piece Film Red All Set To Sail For International Theatres - TechnoChops

One Piece is coming soon for all of the fans of this anime and manga across the world.

One Piece Film Red

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that the One Piece Film: Red is all set to be released this year for anime fans. Fans have to gear up to experience the upcoming 15th feature film of the popular and long-running anime series. The release of the film will be happening in Fall 2022 once it is released in Japan on August 6.

As per the leaks and rumors, the film will be focusing on a mysterious character, Shanks. He’s the leader of the Red Hair Pirates and is one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, and his daughter, who’s a singer, named Uta. As per the sources, it is confirmed that the film will be released with the English subs and dubs versions.

Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toel Animation, Inc., stated, “We’re excited to bring One Piece Film Red to theaters around the world this fall, which actually coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece franchise. This new film from creator Eiichiro Oda will truly captivate fans in a thrilling new adventure with the Straws Hats that feature the debut of Uta – a mysterious new character in the world of One Piece.”

Crunchyroll’s Senior VP of Global Commerce, Mitchel Berger, said, “One Piece has been a cornerstone on Crunchyroll, delighting fans around the world. We’re thrilled to bring audiences the next adventure in this global franchise, and the adventure with a new stand-alone story in theatres.”

Official Synopsis of One Piece Film Red:

We will be writing down the official synopsis of One Piece Film Red for the anime fans.

“Uta – the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as ‘otherworldly’. Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans – excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance – the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks’ daughter.”

According to the reports that are present on the internet and social media, it says that the One Piece Film: Red will be released in Japan on August 6, 2022, but the official worldwide release is about to happen in the coming season of Fall 2022. The fans in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have to wait for some time to experience this new story of One Piece.

Keep track of the release date in your region, and don’t miss the movie that is filled with adventures and awesomeness.