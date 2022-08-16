New POCO M4 5G Arrives, Camera Changes - TechnoChops

The successor of POCO M3 is arriving soon for POCO phone lovers and tech enthusiasts.

POCO M4 5G:

According to the reports and leaks that are circulating on social media and the internet, Xiaomi is all set to roll out the successor of POCO M3. The phone is ready for its global launch, and it will be turning heads in the tech world.

As of now, all we know is that the new POCO phone is packed with incredible features and specifications.

We will list down the specifications of this phone below:

6.58 Full HD+ LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate

Dimensity 700 chipset

4 or 6 GB RAM

64 or 128 GB storage

5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charging

The main camera is 13 MP with a 2 MP depth sensor.

5 MP front-facing selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture

Waterdrop notch

MIUI 13 (Based on Android 12)

5G capabilities

Black, Blue, and POCO Yellow

According to the reports and leaks, Xiaomi is all set to release the POCO M4 worldwide in August. As of now, nobody is sure at what time and date Xiaomi will be rolling out the POCO M4 in this world.

Recently, it was launched in India back in April. The phone variant launched in this specified region has different specs as compared to the global variant.

What To Expect from POCO M4?

According to the reports, Xiaomi is adding a new phone to their budget POCO line-up. Most people will be looking forward to experiencing this phone. Potential buyers can expect a sleek and stylish phone in Black, Blue, or POCO Yellow. Inside the phone, there will be an incredible chipset that will perform really well and give you great benchmarks. The camera will be able to take some detailed and crisp photos as well as some beautiful panorama shots and highly-detailed HDR shots. The portrait shots will be decent to let you put on your social media and grab some likes.

Users can shoot detailed and smooth videos on this phone, and they will love the results of this phone.

For gamers, they will get smooth frame rates in any game they will play on this phone. Users will get MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, out of the box. The OS is clean and easy to use. There will be no bloatware and lagging for no reason.