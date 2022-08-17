Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194: Spoiler and Release Date - TechnoChops

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 is on its way for manga lovers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194:

According to the reports and leaks that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194 is in the pipeline. It will be coming soon for manga fans across the world.

Spoilers:

As of now, the spoilers for Chapter 194 of Jujutsu Kaisen aren’t out yet. Some of the sources that are present on the internet say that there’s a high probability of delaying confirmed spoilers and raw scans as WSJ Issue 38 will be on break this week. Meanwhile, we can tell you some theories and predictions made by the fans.

The recent chapter cleared most of the things that the fans were wondering about and expecting.

The very first is that we got confirmed about Noritoshi’s status. Somehow, he managed to survive the attack. This was something that made many fans think that he won’t be able to survive the attack. So, things turned out to be different from what we expected.

If we talk, the second thing is that the fight is now increasing its scale. Naoya is now quicker and faster than Maki and Noritoshi to handle. He managed to over-power Maki, and we can expect another sorcerer to join the fight soon until Maki recovers. At the moment, there are no strong hints about what will be coming soon.

In other reports, Naoya just got confirmed to be the fastest in the entire JJK verse. There’s no sorcerer faster than that, as per the latest chapter. According to the reports and leaks, we might be getting another plot twist soon, and it can be a new sorcerer or a power-up on Maki and Noritoshi.

Only the upcoming chapters will give us the proper answers in the future.

According to the reports and sources, it says that chapter 194 of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled to be released on 21st August 2022. Fans can find the manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where a new chapter comes out every Sunday. The raw scans are set to be released by Friday, and fan translations will be available on a forthcoming day.

For the international audience who wants the official English translations for chapter 194, there’s a list of dates and timings below:

9 AM on Sunday at Pacific Time

11 AM on Sunday at Central Time

Noon on Sunday at Eastern Time

5 PM on Sunday at British Time

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen manga online?

Readers across the world can have access to the previous and latest Jujutsu Kaisen online through VIZ’s website or via Shueisha’s English manga portal Mangaplus. Furthermore, fans can download Viz’s ShonenJump App or Mangaplus official app on their Android or IOS smartphones. The only last option that is available is to wait for its physical release. You can get it from VIZ or your local book store.