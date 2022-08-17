Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Official Renders Revealed, Just Like Moto S3 Pro? - TechnoChops

Motorola is all set to roll out the Edge 30 Fusion in the future for the tech fanatics across the globe.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Official Renders Leaked:

According to the reports and leaks that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that there are official renders that are rotating on the internet right now.

As of now, the model is code-named ‘Tundra.’ This name was used in a Geekbench result, and since then, it has surfaced over the internet. According to the leaks, it tells that Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ chipset inside it. At the moment, we are not sure whether there will be spec changes or not. The phone overall looks the same as the S30 Pro.

The rumors for the camera module include a 50 MP main camera which has a 1/1.55” sensor with the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) mode inside it. Also, there’s a Dolby Atmos label on the top. Many tech enthusiasts say that it is pretty identical to S30 Pro. The S30 Pro comes with a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back. There’s a selfie shooter of 32 MP on the front.

The display has a P-OLED panel with a 6.55”-inch Full HD+ screen. It is capable of a 144 Hz refresh rate. The sides curved to 53 degrees. The battery inside this phone is a 4,400 mAh battery that is capable of fast charging of 68W. Users can juice it up 0 to 50% in just 10 minutes.

At the moment, the company Motorola has given no clues related to Moto 30 Fusion. Nobody is sure whether it will be going official or not. Motorola is currently working on new models that include X30 Pro as well as Edge 30 Neo and an Edge.

S30 Pro:

Motorola has recently rolled out this phone with a Snapdragon 888+ inside it with a curved 6.55’ OLED panel and a 144 Hz refresh rate for a smooth and flicker-free experience for the user. The camera on this phone is on another level. It is a 50 MP main cam with OIS and 13 MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 32 MP selfie shooter as well. The phone comes with MyUI 4.0, which is based on Android 12.