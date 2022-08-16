Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Pre-Booking Starts in India; Here is the Price - TechnoChops

Samsung is rolling out the successor of Galaxy Buds Pro for audiophiles and tech fanatics across the world.

Pre-Booking Kicks Off:

According to the reports and leaks, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro pre-booking will be kicking off in the upcoming days. As per the leaks, you can get a cashback of 17% from the price.

As of now, if you are pre-booking the new buds, you will be getting Samsung Wireless Charger at a slashed-down price. The buds case has wireless charging support in it, just like most of the Samsung phones that are coming on the market nowadays.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple. Bora Purple is the same colorway that came in Galaxy S22. Many people will find the same color in the latest Galaxy Z Flip4.

Price:

According to the reports and leaks, the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is slated at 18,000 INR as of now. Some sources and leaks say that if a potential buyer purchases these buds through all the leading banks, they will be able to get a 3,000 INR cashback. It will be a 17% slash on the real price.

As per the reports, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for $229 in the US market. There are some early pre-order deals, and you can opt-in for that. Potential buyers can directly order these buds from Samsung.com or go for a reputable online seller.

For the UK market, it will be arriving at £219. Customers from the UK can avail of the pre-order deals from their local sellers or directly order from Samsung’s official website.

According to the reports, people have to note down that they will be getting their hands on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro after August 26.

The pre-order window for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is open right now. Customers who are pre-order will be getting a wireless charger as well as Samsung is offering a discount on it. Customers who have Galaxy Buds can trade their buds with these new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They will be getting on a full sale on August 26.

Specifications:

The specifications of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are as follows: