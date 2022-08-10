How To Watch One Piece Anime - TechnoChops

One Piece is an amazing anime that has been running since 1999, and it has fans across the whole world.

How To Watch One Piece Anime (In Order):

Anime fans around the world have many options from where they can easily watch One Piece online. Some methods include the subscription service, while others are free, but you have to settle for reading the subtitles whenever you watch an episode of One Piece from that website.

We will be listing down the services for a better experience for our readers. Read below:

Netflix:

Anime fans can easily watch all of the One Piece episodes from this streaming platform. All you have to do is to subscribe to Netflix and start watching the anime. There are some sources which say that Netflix will keep adding newer episodes of the anime whenever the publisher releases new episodes.

Anime fans can subscribe to Netflix at these price plans: $8.99 and $17.99. They can choose according to their needs.

Pros:

The entire series is available for every region.

The first month of streaming is free.

Crunchyroll:

Crunchyroll is an ideal option for anime fans to watch One Piece online. This platform has all of the episodes of the series available, but you have to watch it in Japanese with English subtitles. If you have no issue with the Japanese vocals, then you are in for a treat. The icing on the cake is that there are some special episodes and movies that are available on Crunchyroll.

Individuals can subscribe to Crunchyroll for $7.99 USD for a month and watch anime and dramas without the ads. There’s a $14.99 USD per month package that will offer extra perks.

Pros:

Watch the entire series for free.

Other anime series are available on the platform.

Hulu:

Hulu is an amazing place for OP fans to watch their favorite shonen anime. As of now, the latest episodes aren’t available, but they will be on the platform soon. One thing that is incredible about this streaming service is that you can watch the series in English and Japanese.

The price of Hulu starts at $5.99 per month, but you will get ads with it. You can pay $11.99 per month to get rid of the advertisements during your binge-watching of the anime series.

Pros:

The first month of streaming is completely free.

English and Japanese dialogues and subtitles.

A little about One Piece:

The anime is about a young boy whose name is Monkey D. Luffy. He’s an average pirate, and he doesn’t attack innocent people and steal their valuables; instead, he’s a kind-hearted and honest boy who just wants to go out on dangerous adventures and enjoy his life.

Gol D. Roger, aka Pirate King, talked about the existence of the greatest treasure in the world, known as One Piece. Luffy wants to be the first pirate to hunt that treasure down and get his on that treasure.