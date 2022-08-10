One Piece Chapter 1056 Spoilers: What You Should Know? - TechnoChops

One Piece is coming back with a bang with its 1056 chapter for all the manga fans around the world.

Early Spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1056:

According to the reports that are circulating on social media and the internet, it says that One Piece will be coming with its 1056 chapter’s global release.

As of now, the leaks are related to One Piece Chapter 1056, the new instalment of the manga will be known as ‘Cross Guild’. It is related to Buggy’s new organization from the news cycle, in which Crocodile and Mihawk are a part of it.

There are some of the spoilers which we will mention:

The cover page will be featuring Katakuri and Owen vs Germa

Former Shichibukai and World Government will be setting up a new organisation. Captain Buggy will be in charge. Furthermore, Buggy will be putting bounties on the heads of the Marine’s.

Luffy, Kid and Law are going to different routes, as it was explained back in Fishman Island.

Neko and Inu will be staying behind in Wano. Both of them have decided that Wanda and Carrot will be the successor to lead the Minks.

Strawhat Pirates will be leaving Wano meanwhile Caribou is in the Sunny.

Yamato tries to catch up with Strawhats and asks if she can join the crew.

As per the leaks and rumors, there will be more spoilers coming on Thursday, the 4th of August. You can keep a check and follow the latest updates related to Chapter 1056 of One Piece.

As per the reports, One Piece manga chapter 1056 is set to be released on 8th August at 12 AM JST on Monday, 8th August. For the majority of fans, this will be Sunday, 7th August.

At the moment, it is confirmed by Manga Plus that Chapter 1056 will be launching at these times:

8 AM (Pacific Time)

11 AM (Eastern Time)

4 PM (British Time)

5 PM (European Time)

8:30 PM (India Time)

11 PM (Philippine Time)

12:30 AM (Australia Central Time)

The very famous Viz Media and Manga Plus, both of the companies have provided access to the first and last three chapters for free. The subscription cost $1.99 per month. It is required for the whole series chapter library.

A little about One Piece:

One Piece is one of the most popular manga series from Japan. It is illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The series is pretty famous across the world, with millions of fans worldwide. It has sold around 500 million copies as of now. This has just surpassed all of the highest-selling books, and it is on the same level as the very iconic Harry Potter series.

