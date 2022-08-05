One Piece Film Red Gets Three Special Episodes (1029-1031) - TechnoChops

One Piece Film Red will be airing across the world from August to September 2022. There is some fresh content that the anime fans of OP will be watching in the coming time.

What You Should Know:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that One Piece Film: Red will be released in the month of August 2022. In this new installation, Luffy will be going on a wild mission on the high seas.

There will be two new episodes added to the episode list. One will be released on 14th August, and the other will be released on 21st August 2022. Both of the episodes will be serving as a tie-in prologue to the film. It will show a younger side of the main character Luffy and Uta hanging around Shanks’ Red Hair Pirates. There will be other young versions of the main characters of One Piece, which include, Nami, Zoro, and others.

These new episodes will be focusing on Shanks, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates and one out of the four Emperors. Shanks is an important person in the whole series. He’s the person who inspired the main character Luffy to become a pirate and gave him the straw, which he now always wears in the series.

The official synopsis of this film reads, ‘Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as ‘otherworldly’. Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks’ daughter.’

Fans have to wait for all of this fresh content to experience something new in the incredible anime. Also, keep track of what is happening and when it will be released in your region.

Below is the timeline of the episodes that will be airing for anime fans:

Episode 1029 (Akagami Princess!!): 14th August 2022

Episode 1030 (A Promise for a New Era!! Luffy and Uta!!): 21st August 2022

Episode 1031 (The Legendary Akagami!!): 28th August 2022

A little about One Piece:

One Piece is an amazing manga and anime based on the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who has a dream to find out from where he can have access to the legendary treasure known as the One Piece and become the King of the Pirates. Luffy has a crew of trusted companions, and he sails on the dangerous and wild seas of the Grand Line to find Laugh Tale, an island that is hidden and contains the One Piece. During his journey, Luffy will be facing dangerous foes throughout the whole series.