PlayStation Plus Free Games Pack for July 2022 - TechnoChops

PlayStation Plus Free Games Pack for July 2022 will be coming out in a few days for the subscribers. As per the reports, there will be new fresh titles that will be launched for everyone with the subscription.

Games for July 2022:

According to the rumors and leaks, PlayStation is currently working on dropping the list of the free games for the PS fans on their PS Plus Subscription. Gamers have to keep track of some other rewards. The games players will be getting in the PlayStation Plus subscription in July 2022 are:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Man of Medan

Arcadegeddon

In the past, we have seen Sony partnering up with big game developers to bring something free for their subscribers. Sony isn’t announcing a free game this time, but they are releasing something for the existing free game that is available on the PlayStation Store.

These bundles are limited to what they can offer to the players, but these bundles remain popular among the players. This month, Call of Duty Warzone players who have a PS Plus Subscription can get a special pack in their game.

With this bundle, players will get in-game items. The players will be able to claim the Combat Pack (Expeditionary), which includes the skin Legendary Operator Skin for Halima Zambardi, the Legendary Shotgun Weapon Blueprint, the Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint, Legendary Emblem, Legendary Watch, Epic Charm, Epic Sticker, Epic Calling Card, and a Legendary 60-minute Double XP Token.

All of these items are for cosmetics, but there’s one thing that gamers should be looking forward to that is Pacific Season 4 is coming with new weapons, and they can level up their Battle Pass. You can use 60-minute Double XP Tokens during your gaming sessions to do all the levels up quicker.

PS Plus Tiers:

If you haven’t subscribed to the latest PS Plus tiers, now is the chance. The tiers are as follows:

PS Plus Essential:

Two-month downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Multiplayer access for online gaming

$9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

PS Plus Extra:

Catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games

All games are downloadable to play

$14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

PS Plus Premium: