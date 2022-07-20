All You Need To Know About Samsung Unpacked August 2022 Event - TechnoChops

Samsung is all set to showcase all the new devices at its new Unpacked event that is happening in August 2022.

Unpacked Event:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet, social media, and tech forums, it is said that the Korean giant will be announcing new foldable phones, wearables, and much more stuff.

As per the leaks, it is said that Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 will be there at the event.

In other news, some individuals think that Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Book laptops will be showing up at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

As of now, Samsung hasn’t confirmed this event yet. However, some of the latest rumors that are circulating on the internet tell that the event will be happening on August 10. Last year, the event happened on August 11. It is more likely that the event is happening on the second Wednesday of the month of August.

What to Expect from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Galaxy Z Fold 4:

As per the reports, Samsung is currently working on the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Some of the rumors say that the experience will be improving for the users, and both of the phones will be getting a performance improvement and design upgrade this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be supercharged by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It is a fresh and quicker chipset that is powering the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This chipset is efficient for performance and battery life.

Rumors say that Z Fold 4 will have a 7.6-inch 120 Hz refresh rate interior display while the exterior display will be 6.2-inch with a 120 Hz higher refresh rate. In other news, the camera will be upgraded as well.

Galaxy Z Flip 4:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get announced by the Korean giant as well. It will be boasting Qualcomm’s latest SoC, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It will have a better performance and battery life. The chipset inside the phone is efficient, and it will perform really well.

There are rumors that Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a new external design. The external display will be 2.1-inches this time. At the moment, nobody is sure about the pricing of this phone.