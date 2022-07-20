Stray: Release Date and Time, and Price on PS & Steam - TechnoChops

Stray (video game) will be released in the next coming days. It will be available for all gamers on Steam and the PlayStation Store.

As per the reports, it says that Stray is all set to be released on the 19th of July. The timings for the regions are as follows:

PT: 01:00

ET: 04:00

BST: 09:00

As per the leaks, the game will be free for the subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Premium Subscribers. They will be able to play the game for free. The game will be launching on the Steam store at the following times:

PT: 09:00

ET: 12:00

BST: 17:00

Price on PS Plus and Steam:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet, it tells that the price of the Stray video game on PS Plus will be free. However, gamers who want to play this game have to subscribe to PS Plus subscription. Below are the subscription packages for the gamers:

Extra:

£10.99 per month

£31.99 per three months

£83.99 per 12 months

Premium:

£13.49 per month

£39.99 per three month

£99.99 per 12 months

Once you are subscribed to these subscriptions, you will be able to play the game. What’s more interesting about these packages is that there will be Marvel’s Avengers, five Assassin’s Creed games, and Final Fantasy VII Remake will be coming to this month’s playlist.

At the moment, the reports tell that the price of this game on Steam will be £23.99, but it is currently on a 10% discount sale, which will make it £21.99 for the gamers.

A little about the Stray game:

Stray is an adventure game that is being developed by BlueTwelve Studio, and its publisher is Annapuma Interactive. It was formerly known as HK_Project, but the game is coming to the gaming platforms on 19th July 2022. The game has a different story in which you will get a stray cat to play as the main character. You get to see the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with other characters in the game.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 2nd Gen and AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: GTX 650 TI or above | AMD Radeon R7 360 or above

Recommended System Requirements: