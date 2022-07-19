NBA 2K22 Season 8: All You Need To Know - TechnoChops

2K and Visual Concepts are currently working on a new update for NBA 2K22. They will be releasing a new season for NBA 2K22 soon.

According to the reports, the publisher and developer have already started the patching process for the launch of the new season. Players will get a lot of stuff in this update that will be new to explore. They are rolling out this update on last-gen and current-gen platforms.

According to the rumors and leaks, the start time and release date schedule has been confirmed. It means fans have to be fully prepared as they will be coming to their favorite basketball game.

The start time is at 8 AM PT, 11 AM ET, and 4 PM BST on 1st July 2022. These hours are confirmed by the official Twitter handle of 2K.

The gaming platforms it will be coming to are:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PC

Nintendo Switch

Season 8 Rewards:

According to the reports, it says that NBA 2K22 Season 2 will be coming at the same time on every gaming platform. The rewards will differ if you are on PS4 or PS5. What’s interesting about this update is that there will be something for everyone to unlock when they play the whole new season. Something will be exclusive to current-gen players.

The game developer, Visual Concepts, has confirmed that ‘When you hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy’ will be coming to this season. You will be able to sport all the Gold stuff, which includes Gold Goggles, Gold Basketball Jersey, Gold Long Shorts, Gold Arm Sleeve, Gold Hat, Gold Tee, or Gold Suit.

Players who want to travel around the map, they can use the new Go-Kart which unlocks at level 30. It comes with a special slime skin which is pre-installed on it. Also, there will be new shoes for the players to claim when they reach level 40 through MyCareer. Players can unlock cards with the MyTeam feature.

Visual Concept has a message for the players, ‘If you missed the announcement, these End Game cards are a cut above. All attributes rated at 99, all 80 possible badges at the Hall of Fame level, and the best jumpers, dribbles, and finishing animations you could ask for. These cards do-it-all, and three more are being added as rewards in Season 8.”