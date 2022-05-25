ASUS ROG Swift 500HZ Gaming Monitor is coming? What To Expect?

According to the reports and news that is circulating on the internet and social media, the tech company ASUS’s gaming lineup ROG has unveiled a gaming monitor with the highest refresh rate in the gaming monitors ever.

ROG Swift 500HZ Gaming Monitor Details:

As per the reports and news, it says that the Republic of Gamers has tested the 500HZ Gaming Monitor, which they call the ‘world’s first 500HZ G-Sync gaming display’.

It is designed for gamers who are into Esports and competitive gaming and want something from their gaming experience.

The details that are leaked for the gaming monitors are that it has a 1080p resolution with a 500HZ display panel. The brand uses an ‘E-TN’ known as eSports TN panel, which boasts NVIDIA’s G-Sync compatibility, which maximizes clarity.

Moreover, it uses NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer technology, which delivers real-time stats in order to reduce the latency if you have a Reflex-optimized mouse as well as NVIDIA GPU on your PC. This gaming monitor is made to push the boundaries when it comes to high-end and competitive gaming.

As per the reports and rumors, there’s no information related to how much the gaming monitor will cost and when it will be available on the market. The company is yet to announce more information about the gaming monitor in the coming days.

ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz looks pretty much similar to the previous ROG Swift gaming monitors that came with the 240HZ and 360Hz refresh rate. The monitor comes with a bezel-less design at the front as well as with a unique-looking stand at the bottom with copper accents which makes it look more distinct from others. It has an extended I/O option which gives you the compatibility of DisplayPort and HDMI ports.

As per the reports and leaks, the newest ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz Gaming Monitor will have the specifications which are as follows:

Screen size: 24.1 inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080p

Panel: Esports TN (E-TN) Technology

500HZ Refresh Rate

NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer

G-Sync Technologies

60% better response time

Reduced input lag

Less screen stuttering

Custom-enhanced Vibrance Mode for Esports

With this gaming monitor, many competitive players will get the best gaming experience because it will take the gameplay to another level. Games like Valorant, CS:GO, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege are the ones that require a higher refresh rate, and this monitor will perform really well during the gaming sessions of these titles.