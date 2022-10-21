How To Use Car Crash Detection On iPhone 14 & Apple Watch - TechnoChops

Apple announced the iPhone 14 series with their three new Apple Watch models back in September. All of these devices came packed with some amazing and helpful features. One feature they have in common is a new feature that Apple calls Car Crash Detection. The feature itself is pretty much helpful for many people out there. Keep reading this article, and you will get to know more about car crash detection that is available on iPhone 14 and Apple Watches.

Car Crash Detection:

Some people would be wondering what is ‘car crash detection’ is and how it works. It is a new feature that comes with Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch. It belongs to the set of safety features that will be automatically detecting if you have ever been in a car crash and calls up on emergency services, and notify all of the emergency contacts.

Whenever the iPhone or Apple Watch detects a car accident, it will send a notification till its 10-second timer runs out. If the user doesn’t tap it to cancel before the countdown ends, the device will start notifying your emergency numbers with your location.

The new motion sensors inside the devices activate the Car Crash Detection that is combined with the sensor-fusion algorithm.

Crash Detection comes pre-activated by default on the supported devices. When this feature is activated, it will send signals and notify the emergency contacts and services. It is in the reports that Apple has been working on this feature for many years. The team created and developed this feature in their own crash test labs by testing collisions (for instance, rollovers and front, side, SUVs, and rear crashes) on vehicles like vans, trucks, hatchbacks, 4-door sedans, SUVs and other vehicles.

Apple has tested this feature on many situations and vehicles. However, Apple has warned users that Crash Detection cannot detect all car crashes.

To use this feature to its full potential, Apple Watch utilizes the data from the sensors that include the gyroscope, motion sensors, accelerometer, microphone, GPS, and barometer readings. Meanwhile, the phones use the built-in gyroscope, dual-core accelerometer, and data from the supported Apple Watch if they both are connected to each other.

For people who are concerned about privacy, Apple stores the data only on your device that is in encrypted form, and it won’t be sent anywhere outside the device.

Now you know about how the all-new Apple new Crash Detection feature works. We will tell you about the iPhones and Apple Watches that will be supporting this feature. Furthermore, this feature works smoothly on your vehicle if it has CarPlay support inside it. The supported devices are:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE (2022)

At the moment, the Crash Detection feature is available for every user living in any corner of the world, but there are some regions where the user has to trigger it manually. Meanwhile, in some regions, users have to respond to messages such as ‘Press 1 for ….’. However, this will still be helpful since it will inform and notify your emergency contacts whenever it detects an accident.

Turning Off Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch:

Everybody knows that Crash Detection is an amazing feature that comes in Apple devices right now, but there are some reports and news coming that tell that it is giving wrong 911 alerts on many occasions. There was one incident where a user was detected they had met an accident while they were actually on a rollercoaster ride.

Twitter user, Joanna Stern, tweeted about this matter; that statement was about iPhones that are making false 911 alarms and shocking the loved ones and friends of the users. She added that most of these cases which were reported weren’t even an accident. The users were actually having fun on a rollercoaster ride.

There is no doubt that Apple’s latest and all-new Crash Detection feature is helpful and useful for many people out there. It will be helping out emergency services in saving many people’s lives in the future. However, there are a few concerns other than the false 911 alarms it has triggered. The feature, whenever it is activated, also informs the contacts from the emergency list about the situation and condition. There’s no one in this world who wants to hear such shocking news.

Disabling Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Series:

If someone wants to disable the crash detection on their iPhone series can follow these steps:

Open Settings.

Tap on the Emergency SOS.

Turn off the ‘Call After Serious Crash’

Disabling Crash Detection on Apple Watch:

Users of the Apple Watch who want to disable crash detection can turn off the feature by following these steps:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap on the Emergency SOS

Click on the toggle off Call After Serious Crash.

Important Note:

If you have turned off the Crash Detection on your iPhone, it will be toggling off in the connected Apple Watch.

We have some frequently questions answered for our readers. Check them below:

Does my iPhone 14 come with Car Crash Detection?

Yes, Apple has put this new feature of Car Crash Detection in their new lineup of iPhones. It is pre-activated by default. It will get triggered if you ever have an accident in a car.

Is there any app that is an alternative to the Car Crash Detection feature?

If your iPhone doesn’t support Crash Detection, you can opt-in for third-party apps such as Openroad and many others from the App Store. These apps will be able to give you an experience which is pretty close to Apple’s very own Crash Detection feature.

Does the Car Crash Detection is synced between my iPhone and Apple Watch?

Whenever you turn on the Car Crash Detection in your iPhone and if your iPhone is connected to the Apple Watch, it will turn the feature on your watch too. If you disable the Car Crash Detection on your iPhone, it will be disabled on your Apple Watch automatically.

Does the CarPlay inside my car work with Car Crash Detection?

The CarPlay in your car will work effectively with Car Crash Detection. You have to connect the Apple device to your iPhone or Apple Watch. With this, these devices will work effectively with each other.

Final Thoughts:

To summarize this, you are pretty much aware of Apple’s all-new Car Crash Detection feature and how it works. You can turn it off if you don’t like to use this feature. Moreover, if you have an iPhone that doesn’t support Car Crash Detection, then you can search for alternate apps that will give you an experience close to their original feature. Also, you can use this feature in your vehicle’s CarPlay device.