Huawei Mate X2 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2021, February 25

Launch Announced 2021, February 22 Status Available. Released 2021, February 25

Body Dimensions Unfolded: 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm

Folded: 161.8 x 74.6 x 14.7 mm Weight 295 g (10.41 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Foldable OLED, 90Hz Size 8.0 inches, 206.0 cm2 (~87.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 2200 x 2480 pixels (~413 ppi density) Cover display:

OLED, 90Hz, 6.45 inches, 1160 x 2700 pixels

Platform OS Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services Chipset Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G78 MP24

Memory Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.X

Main Camera Quad 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF Features Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, color spectrum

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 55W

Huawei SuperCharge

Misc Colors Black, White, Light Blue, Rose Gold, Collector’s Edition Black/White/Red Models TET-AN00 Price About 2300 EUR

