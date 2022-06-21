Sony PS5 Pro and DualShock 5 Pro: All You Need To Know

Sony is no stranger to mid-generation console refreshes, having released the PS4 Pro three years after the original PlayStation 4 launched. It is now rumored that a similar plan is in the works for the PS5.

There is widespread speculation that a PlayStation 5 Pro is in the works, with a possible release date in 2023. So, here are all the rumors and details we’ve heard about a PS5 Pro model so far.

For many people, the most important aspect of a potential PS5 Pro will be the price tag Sony assigns to it. We all know that the architecture, components, and parts inside the console make it expensive. The custom SSD, which boots up the console and your application, surely costs a lot. The custom CPU and GPU by AMD that outperforms every other console has a higher cost too.

The current PS5 costs £450 / $499 / €499 but is still in short supply, so there are more than enough gamers willing to pay this amount. Also, we have to add the price of an 8K TV to this because PS5 Pro will be able to perform well at the 8K panels.

That, combined with the fact that the PS4 Pro has consistently cost around £100 / $100 / €100 more than the base PS4 over their respective lifespans, suggests you can expect to pay a similar amount more.

It is possible, however, that Sony will release the PS5 Pro at the same price as the PS5 while making the base model cheaper, as it did with the PS4. In terms of release date, it has been suggested that Sony will follow the same three-year release gap that it did with the PS4 Pro model, putting the release date of PS5 Pro in late 2023.

Design Of The PS5 Pro

The PS5’s design became an immediate talking point when it was first unveiled. With all white and black contrast, those large wing tips make it an even more imposing installation on whichever TV stand or countertop you put it on.

That is true for both the standard version and the digital edition, which removes the disc drive for those who do not want or need it. However, it raises an intriguing question about the next version of the PS5: will it retain the same aesthetic?

Moreover, there are already talks in the town related that Sony is thinking of dropping a PS5 Slim for the gaming fans around the world. It will be the same as the way they did with the PS4. Cut down some weight on the slim version and release it.

As of now, we can think about the PS5 Pro as a massive console because if we look at PS4 Pro, we believe it will remain fairly similar, but we’ll be interested to see if it grows larger, given that the PS5 is already quite large, or if it can indeed squeeze even more power into a smaller frame.

PS5 Pro Specs:

The PS5 is a powerhouse of a console, as evidenced by the exclusives it has hosted till now, with graphical highlights in the form of games like Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and others.

When the PS4 Pro was released, it had a fairly clear selling point in the form of its 4K capabilities, which were a resolution that the base PS4 simply couldn’t handle.

That kind of obvious USP isn’t available for a PS5 Pro. 8K televisions are becoming more common, so true 8K support for gaming could be on the horizon, but we believe the technology is still too expensive for Sony to justify in the next year or two.

As per the reports that are circulating on the internet, it says that the PS5 Pro will have a number of features that the regular PS5 is missing. With this, you will be able to operate the PS5-Pro on 1440p (FHD) output with the Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision compatibility. You will be able to achieve high-quality graphics with an immersive sound system in every game. Many gaming enthusiasts are hoping that the Sony PlayStation PS5 Pro will be capable of hitting the peak performance that is 4K at 60 FPS with ray-tracing.

If this happens, it will be the next-level gaming console that the competitors can’t easily outperform this beast because it will be giving you a maxed-out experience.

Many tech giants that roll out LEDs, mini LEDs, QLEDs, and OLEDs have hinted that we are a few years away when we will have 8K TVs and monitors in our home, and this resolution will be common in every device near us. It can be a smartphone, TVs, laptops, and monitors.

It is reported by many people that PS5 will be able to output games at 8K once Sony decides to put the future system update in it. As of now, 8K televisions and monitors are pretty much inaccessible to many customers. Not sure when it will be true because the prices of 8K panels are already skyrocketing.

Moreover, it seems that with the hardware of the PS5 Pro, it will be more focused on virtual reality. There will be improvements to the hardware to let the gaming enthusiasts enjoy the VR experience on the gaming console. Sony is trying its best to compete with the best VR headsets in the industry, which are Oculus Quest 2, Valve Index, and HTC Vive Pro 2. PS5 Pro will be capable of delivering a supercharged performance with higher graphic output and an incredible virtual reality in the coming years.

There are some leaks and rumors that are circulating on social media related to the parts and components that Sony will be using in the upcoming PS5 Pro. The spec-sheet is below:

CPU and GPU: AMD Zen 4 5nm and RDNA-3 GPU

Native or upscaling to 8K

These hardware leaks tell that the PS5 Pro will be capable of giving an incredible graphic output for gamers. Users can expect 120 higher frames per second on 4K. Hitting the 4K/120fps barrier is the main goal for Sony right now.

What To Expect From PS5 Pro’s Controller?

According to the reports, it says that Sony is bringing a new type of controller for the PS5 Pro. Some of the leaks and rumors that are circulating on the internet and social media tell that Sony is likely to remove analog from the controllers. It is also said that Sony will be unveiling this controller in the coming weeks. There is some news from which you can expect the PS5 Pro controller.

Some leakers, which include Try Hard Guide, say that the code-name of the controller is ‘Hunt’. There are some of the things that will be coming in the PS5 Pro controller. The features are as follows:

Interchangeable sticks

No interchangeable D-pads

Wireless capabilities

Trigger locks

Rear buttons

New removable grips

As of now, no one is sure about battery life

Some of the tech enthusiasts say that this controller will change the perspective of people on how they look at DualShock Controllers. It will be revolutionary, and users will get a next-level experience.

Expected Price of PS5 Pro Controller:

At the moment, there are no indicators from Sony for the PS5 Pro controller’s price. We are not sure about the MSRP of the controller right now. If we expect the price of the controller, keeping in mind the current price of a PS5 standard controller is $69.99 / £59.99 so the pro edition of the controller that is beefed-up with incredible features will surely be around $169.99 / £169.99. Also, if we compare with the competitors, Xbox’s standard controller is $60 / £60 while the pro version of the controller sits at $160 / £160.

Why do you need a PS5 Pro?

Well, to start with this, first off, it depends on what console you have right now. If you are a gamer who’s coming from a standard PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, then PS5 Pro will be an ideal choice for you. You can get this console for your next-gen experience. You will be able to enjoy games at 4K and 60fps. On top of that, the variable high refresh rate feature in the PS5 is the best thing you will be experiencing after coming from a 1080p or 1440p console.

Just keep in mind that this hardware will be going for straight 4-5 years without making you worried about changing the hardware. Sony uses the latest hardware, which easily gives a 5-6-year support for the consoles. If you have a PS4 Pro, then you can tell that the hardware you bought back in 2016 is still going strong and performing really well.

You can wait for the deals that will be coming out this year, so you can easily secure a unit of PS5 or wait for the PS5 Pro if you want to play games in higher resolutions, frame rates, and everything.

Moreover, the release of PS5 Pro is expected in 2023 or 2024, and till now, most of the gamers in the world are already on PS4. Many gaming studios are still working on PS4 games, so the PS4 is still relevant, but once PS5 Pro gets dropped, then it will surely be a better option that you should go for. You can still play games on PS4, but what you will be experiencing in the PS5 Pro will be something different, and you will be surprised by the results.

Is the PS5 Pro worth the wait, or just buy a PS5?

As per the reports, PS5 Pro is currently in the works, which means the new and advanced era of gaming is already here. We can expect Sony to work on new exclusives and other gaming studios that will be rolling out new games having higher refresh rates, higher frame rates, and texture pack updates.

Sony already showed that the gamers could do the full HD gaming in the PS4 standard edition and 4K gaming in the PS4 Pro. This will clearly tell every gamer that it is all about the graphics and performance. Sony wants its customers to experience 4K gaming and 8K gaming.

At the moment, if you are getting a deal on PS5 or a bundle that is pretty much a steal for you, you can grab it right now. You can have fun with the newly launched PS Plus and exclusives that have just been dropped in recent times. Moreover, you can play all of those games at a higher refresh rate. Of course, the PS5 is an ideal console right now that is able to give you a native 4K gaming experience as well as haptics, which is the most incredible part of the PS5.

Right now, at this price, PS5 is still a better option as compared to the high-end, and mid-range PC builds that will cost you more than a PS5 console.

Conclusion:

To conclude this, you are pretty much aware of the upcoming console from PlayStation. We are still praising the PS5 for the incredible gaming experience, we can expect the PS5 Pro to be next level and something that is new and advanced for the gamers. Once Sony reveals the PS5 Pro, we will know when it is coming, and finally, we will be able to pre-order after that. Make sure you keep track of this news and always check this space for the latest news related to PS5 Pro.