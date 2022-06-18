How To Create Custom Watch Faces

Smartwatches are an incredible thing that keeps you always informed about the steps you have taken, your current activity, calendar, time, etc.

Creating A Custom Apple Watch Face:

Watch faces are one of the main highlights of smartwatches. It depends on the user if they like simple watch faces or the ones that display most of the information, including heart rate, activity, time, and date. If you have an Apple smartwatch and looking to create a custom watch face, then you have to follow these steps.

Using Watchsmith To Create Apple Watch Face:

Watchsmith is a third-party app that lets you create custom watch faces for your Apple smartwatch. You can create the watch face according to your needs and preferences. You have to follow these instructions in order to create a watch face for your smartwatch:

The very first thing you need to do is to download the Watchsmith app on your iPhone. Also, you can upgrade to a paid version if you want to unlock paid features.

Open the Watchsmith app and pick an infographic that suits very well with your present watch face. Select the one that suits your preferences.

Tap on the first option and pick the complication as per your need.

Now you have to tap on ‘Add a Timed Complication’ and select the time. You can drag the hands of the clock to change the time.

Next, you have to is to tap on the ‘Rename’ option, which is shown below. Name it the way you want for the watch face.

Go to the Apple Watch app and tap on your current watch face to customize it. Go to ‘Complications’ and scroll down until you see the tab of Watchsmith.

Pick the complications the way you want in the layout.

Customizing Watch Face Using The Watch app:

Users can also customize their watch face using the Watch app of Apple. The app gives users many options to customize the watch face according to their preferences. You can follow these steps to customize the watch face for your smartwatch: