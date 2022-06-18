iPhone 15: Details and Release Date

Apple is currently working on the all-new iPhone 15 for their flagship phone series. It is set to arrive in the fall of 2023.

iPhone 15 Details:

According to the reports, iPhone 15 is in the works, and Apple is all set to introduce it to the world in the upcoming year. There will be notable changes to the iPhone 15, and it will be making waves in the tech industry with its latest technology and features.

As per the rumors and leaks, the design of the iPhone 15 will be similar to the design of the upcoming iPhone 14 models. There will be a cutout on the screen, and Apple will be dropping the notch this time. The whole lineup of the iPhone 15 will have the same cutout.

The leaks and rumors that have been circulating on the internet and social media suggest that there will be an under-display Face ID system coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is still unclear whether the information is true or false. A display analyst, Ross Young, has said under-screen won’t be ready until 2024.

Apple is likely to continue offering four models in the lineup, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The ‘Pro’ variants of the phone will have premium and higher-end features. The price tag will be higher than the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max.

According to the reports, Apple is thinking of swapping the Lightning port on the iPhone 15 devices with the USB-C port. With this, Apple will be able to do sales in the European region because the European regulations have said that USB Type-C is mandatory in electronic devices. It depends on Apple if they are officially swapping the Lightning port with USB-C or if they are just manufacturing special iPhones for the Europe region.

The reports that have been circulating on the internet and social media say that Apple is working on bringing ‘periscope’ telephoto lens technology to the iPhone 15 models. The ‘Pro’ variants of the iPhone 15 lineup will be boasting this lens. This will make iPhone compete with others in the periscope lens category and outperform them easily.

As per the reports that are circulating on the internet, the iPhone 15 is set to be released in September 2023 if Apple follows the traditional launch conference.