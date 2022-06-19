How To Use Excel Like a Pro

Excel is an amazing software program that is created by Microsoft to handle, manage and organize numbers and data with formulas and functions.

Learning Basics of Excel:

If you are a beginner at Excel and want to do all the basic stuff, you have to follow these instructions. The instructions are as follows:

To create a new spreadsheet in Excel:

Click on ‘File’ then ‘New.’

Double-click on a template

Click and start typing in the template

For the shortcut, use ‘Ctrl+N’ to create a workbook in Excel

Using the autofill feature:

Select the cells of the workbook

Locate the fill handle in the lower-right corner of the cell

Drag it to the handle to cover cells that you want to be filled

Adding rows and columns:

Highlight the pre-existing rows or columns

Right-click and select ‘Insert.’

Transposing rows into columns:

Highlight the column that you want to transpose into a row.

Right-click on it and select ‘Copy.’

Right-click on the cell and select ‘Paste Special.’

Tick the box and select ‘OK.

Using formulas for calculations:

If you have created a workbook in which you have to do calculations and use formulas, then you need to follow these steps to get it done:

Use ‘+’ for the addition

Use ‘-’ for the subtraction

For multiplying, you can use ‘*’ for it

To divide the sum, use the ‘/’ sign

Using these formulas will let you do calculations in a quicker way. Also, you can do all of these together by using different formulas. For instance, (C2-D3)/((A4+B7)*3).

Using functions in Excel:

Excel has pre-installed functions that do your tasks in a more efficient way. You won’t have to use typical formulas for the calculations. The instructions for functions are as follows:

SUM: The SUM function adds up the range numbers of cells automatically. To do a sum, you have to put a starting cell with the final cell with a colon in between them.

For example: SUM (Cell1:Cell2) = SUM (C5:C10)

AVERAGE: This function puts out the average of the values of a range of cells. You have to use the AVERAGE feature, like the SUM function.

For example: AVERAGE (Cell1:Cell2) = AVERAGE (C3:C25)

IF: The IF function lets you return values based on a logical test. It is as follows: IF (logical_test_value_if_true, [value_if_false])

For example: IF (A2>B2, ‘Over Budget,’ ‘OK’)

You can use these shortcuts and functions to get your work done quickly.