How To Use Excel Like a Pro

Excel is an amazing software program that is created by Microsoft to handle, manage and organize numbers and data with formulas and functions.
Learning Basics of Excel:
If you are a beginner at Excel and want to do all the basic stuff, you have to follow these instructions. The instructions are as follows:
To create a new spreadsheet in Excel:
- Click on ‘File’ then ‘New.’
- Double-click on a template
- Click and start typing in the template
- For the shortcut, use ‘Ctrl+N’ to create a workbook in Excel
Using the autofill feature:
- Select the cells of the workbook
- Locate the fill handle in the lower-right corner of the cell
- Drag it to the handle to cover cells that you want to be filled
Adding rows and columns:
- Highlight the pre-existing rows or columns
- Right-click and select ‘Insert.’
Transposing rows into columns:
- Highlight the column that you want to transpose into a row.
- Right-click on it and select ‘Copy.’
- Right-click on the cell and select ‘Paste Special.’
- Tick the box and select ‘OK.
Using formulas for calculations:
If you have created a workbook in which you have to do calculations and use formulas, then you need to follow these steps to get it done:
- Use ‘+’ for the addition
- Use ‘-’ for the subtraction
- For multiplying, you can use ‘*’ for it
- To divide the sum, use the ‘/’ sign
Using these formulas will let you do calculations in a quicker way. Also, you can do all of these together by using different formulas. For instance, (C2-D3)/((A4+B7)*3).
Using functions in Excel:
Excel has pre-installed functions that do your tasks in a more efficient way. You won’t have to use typical formulas for the calculations. The instructions for functions are as follows:
- SUM: The SUM function adds up the range numbers of cells automatically. To do a sum, you have to put a starting cell with the final cell with a colon in between them.
For example: SUM (Cell1:Cell2) = SUM (C5:C10)
- AVERAGE: This function puts out the average of the values of a range of cells. You have to use the AVERAGE feature, like the SUM function.
For example: AVERAGE (Cell1:Cell2) = AVERAGE (C3:C25)
- IF: The IF function lets you return values based on a logical test. It is as follows: IF (logical_test_value_if_true, [value_if_false])
For example: IF (A2>B2, ‘Over Budget,’ ‘OK’)
You can use these shortcuts and functions to get your work done quickly.
