The Best New & Upcoming Laptops for 2022 – All You Need To Know Guide

Modern-day laptops are a powerhouse. They are equipped with a beefier chipset paired with an incredible graphic unit, while the display is absolutely amazing, and it comes with a higher refresh rate technology, which results in an amazing experience for the user. These laptops are good enough for your casual use, fast-paced all-day work, or simply for your powerful gaming.

In this article, we have gathered some of the best laptops, and we will mention the laptops that will be arriving this year. Let’s see what those machines are:

New Laptops of 2022:

The newer laptops that are arriving in the tech world have incredible features and the latest technology. We have a list of laptops that will be an ideal choice for your needs.

When it comes to making a laptop that does all your productivity work, content creation, and gaming, then Dell is the real MVP of this category. Dell’s XPS 13 is an amazing choice for individuals who want a laptop that is best in each department. It boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor inside it that is paired up with an integrated GPU of Intel Iris Xe.

For the display, it has a Full HD 1080p 13-inch screen, which will be ideal for people who want to enjoy multimedia and casual gaming. Also, don’t forget that there’s an OLED edition of this laptop that will display vibrant and vivid colors on it. The choice depends on your preferences. The machine will be starting up quickly, thanks to the blazing 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD inside this laptop.

What people will love about this laptop is that it packs some serious power in a very slim body, and it is lightweight, which you can easily shove into your backpack and head out. You can take your work on the go with this laptop. It is an all-rounder laptop for the people who want a workhorse in a little package.

#1 Best Overall Laptop (Dell XPS 13)

There will be many of our readers who are Apple enthusiasts, they might be finding a MacBook suggestion in this list, so here it is. MacBook Pro M1 will be an incredible option for you. It has the custom SoC of Apple inside it. M1 SoC has a chip that has many transistors inside it. Apple has put all the power into coming up with an amazing chipset for their computing lineup. There are 8 cores inside the chipset with integrated graphics.

It has Apple’s Neural Engine, which is an improved image signal processor, and Apple’s Secure Enclave, which makes sure that your sensitive data is protected. This feature adds an extra layer of security to your confidential data.

Overall, MacBook Pro M1 is pretty quick, and it performs really well during the high-demanding tasks and other processing stuff. The SSD in this machine is blazing-fast, which makes all the load times quicker than ever.

#2 Best MacBook (MacBook Pro, M1):

If you are a student and looking for a better laptop with amazing performance for your college-related stuff, then Acer’s Swift 3 will be the best bet for you. It is an incredibly ultra-thin, lightweight, and sleek-looking laptop with chrome accents to give a sturdy look. This machine performs really well. It will do your tasks smoothly thanks to the all-new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, which is paired up with integrated Intel’s very own Iris Xe GPU.

Swift 3 is an ideal choice for students who want to stay on a budget and don’t want to break their bank. You will get an ultra-thin laptop that you can take with you while you are traveling. It is a powerhouse that has performed and given out good benchmarks. What’s even more interesting about this machine is that it comes with a battery life of 10 hours. You don’t have to worry about the battery levels. It is a value for money for many individuals out there.

#3 Best Budget-Friendly Laptop (Acer Swift 3):

Are you that person whose life revolves around Google Workspace? Like your life is all about scrolling through Google Docs, Sheets, and other stuff from Google. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 will be an ideal option for you. It is an ultimate machine for the people who are students and mobile professionals.

You can run heavier apps for Linux and Android on it. It can easily handle all the heavy tasks thanks to the 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset that is paired up with 8 GB memory. For the storage, it has a 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD that starts up the Chromebook quickly and all the apps in it.

What’s even more interesting in this Chromebook is that it comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It can handle all the graphical-related stuff on it. The battery life of this machine gives you 10+ hours on it. Spin 713 is a better option for individuals who want to use Google apps on a daily basis.

#4 Best Chromebook (Acer Chromebook Spin 713):

This machine on our list is all about gamers who want to do gaming all day without worrying about the lagging and choppy graphics. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 is the powerhouse gaming laptop that is the best in the world right now. The outside look of the G15 is pretty sturdy, and it looks too good. Inside the laptop, there’s the flagship AMD’s Ryzen 8 5900HS paired up with the beefier NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU.

The combination of CPU and GPU is a massive powerhouse to put out some serious power for the user. When it comes to battery life, it is pretty much good in that department. You get an RGB clicky keyboard with an N-Key rollover.

It adds even more fun when it comes to the display screen because it has a 15.6-inch QHD display with a higher refresh rate of 165HZ. You can overclock it whenever you are going into an intense gaming session to get a maxed-out performance between your matches. Moreover, it has an incredible surround sound feature inside it, thanks to Dolby Atmos technology. The six speakers inside it make your gaming sessions even more fun-filled.

All the Microsoft Surface Laptop fans think that the Surface is the ultimate machine, which is very true. For the Surface enthusiasts, this is the right option you can get now. It has a sleek and stylish design with a colorful display. The keyboard and touchpad are good enough. If you want to do casual tasks related to your work and college, then this is the right option for you.

Upcoming Laptops of 2022:

We are halfway through 2022, and the tech companies are all set to release some of the machines for tech enthusiasts around the globe. Let’s see what those upcoming laptops are:

Apple MacBook Air 2022:

Apple showed up a new MacBook Air for this year. It was announced at WWDC 2022, which comes with a new redesign, and Apple’s brand-new M2 chip, which is M1’s successor. The body is very thin and lighter than its predecessor. Also, it is coming in new colors. Apple has made it even better by providing an improved audio system in it with a 1080p camera that will perform really well in low light.

Furthermore, MacBook Air will come with MagSafe charging with fast-charging support. According to the reports, it will support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. At the moment, the starting price of this machine is 1199 USD, and it will start shipping to its owners next month.

Highlights of MacBook Air 2022:

Up to 20 hours of battery life

Wi-Fi 6

Thunderbolt

500 Nits brightness

Magic Keyboard + Touch Bar

All-new Apple’s M2 chip

ProRes encoding and decoding

Studio-quality mics

Liquid-retina display

2TB SSD / 24GB RAM

Active cooling system

ASUS ROG Flow Z13:

ASUS is currently working on bringing the ROG Flow Z13, which will be the successor of the ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop/tablet. It feels like they are making some better improvements for the gamers and graphic designers in their new laptop. It will ship with Windows 11 and the latest 12th Gen CPUs of Intel. For the graphical unit, there will be an NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti, while the memory will be 16 GB with a 1 TB SSD of storage. The screen will feature an FHD display with a 120HZ screen or a 4K display with 60Hz.

As per the reports, it will be coming out soon for tech enthusiasts and gamers. They have to wait a little more for this beast.

Highlights of ASUS ROG Flow Z13:

NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB

MUX switch

All-new 12th Gen Intel Core i7

120HZ FHD+ 13.4-inch screen

ROG Intelligent Cooling

Dell XPS 13 Plus:

As per the rumors and leaks, Dell is working on XPS 13 Plus to bring it to the tech industry. As per the reports that were circulating on the internet says that the upcoming laptop will be itching the headphone jack in it. We are not sure whether Dell will be implementing the same thing in their other laptops or not. This is a premium version of the popular XPS 13 laptop with a minimalistic look. You won’t find a touchpad on this machine, just a simple glass with a Touch-Bar for the function keys. This machine looks absolutely amazing.

Highlights of Dell XPS 13 Plus:

Latest 12th Gen i7 and i5 Processors

Windows 11

Integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU

8GB / 16GB / 32GB Memory

512 GB / 1TB / 2 TB Storage

Keyboard with fingerprint reader

Final Thoughts:

To wrap this up, you are pretty much aware of the laptops that have been released so far. The upcoming laptops are set to be released in the coming months. People who are looking forward to these machines have to wait a little more for them.