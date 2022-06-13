The Latest and New Upcoming Games for PS5

Gamers all over the year wait for their favorite games to be released so that they can experience a new storyline with new gameplay. Most of the time, these games are unveiled at gaming conferences and events a year ago. In the past, there were many games that were teased and shown 2-3 years or more before their release to create more hype. There are some titles for which we are nearly halfway through, and they will be released in no time. These games will be massive, and a huge fan base is waiting for them to be dropped.

Latest Titles For PS5:

Recently, Sony has been blessing its fans with exclusive titles. Horizon Zero Dawn’s successor was released, which received fantastic reviews from the gamers and the gaming industry. People were surprised by how much game developers and studios have put the effort into bringing Forbidden West to the Sony fanatics.

Moving on to the next latest release, Elden Ring. The title took the whole gaming industry by storm, and it received higher ratings from everyone. Individuals who are fans of Souls’ game were amazed by the storyline and the gameplay that From Software has executed for them.

All of this was followed by the greatest racing simulator for the PS fans; Gran Turismo 7. It was one of the best racing games of the year. The driving mechanics, graphics, and everything were on another level. They have literally gone an extra mile for the car-racing fanatics.

Another game that just blew the minds of PS fanatics was Ghostwire: Tokyo. The very popular game developer Tango Gameworks and famous publisher Bethesda Softworks worked together to bring an action-adventure game that will be an ideal option for many gamers out there.

Upcoming PS Exclusives:

PS Exclusives are what PlayStation fans boast about in their circle. PS Exclusives are a work of art. The game developers and publishers go beyond expectations to bring up something that the PS fanatics will love playing. These exclusives come with deals, freebies, and discounts for the Sony console players. The studios that produce and create these titles make sure that they are making all of the games with their full potential to cater to a huge fan base.

There are some of the exclusives that are set to be released this year or in the next year. We are halfway through this year, and some of them are already out, while others will be released in the near future. Below are the exclusive games that will be coming out for PS 4 and 5:

● Stray: This game is something different from many games. The first trailer of this title was released back in 2020, and it surprised many gamers out there. The gameplay and walkthrough circulating on the internet and social media make it look like it will be fun playing this game. The main character of this game is a stray cat that will be making its way through a city that is full of robots and goes through different levels by solving its problems.

● Forspoken: An all-new game from the very famous Square Enix that shows a lady teleported to a magical realm, where she finds out that she got some serious stuff to do on her own. The visuals from the trailer tell that the game will be interesting for many PS fans out there.

● God of War: Ragnarok: Santa Monica Studio, known for rolling out all the God of War, is currently working on a new title for God Of War (GOW). The game looks an absolute exclusive with all the incredible mechanics with amazing graphics. The story starts with Kratos and his son Atreus. It revolves around the boy getting into the life of all-new realms from the Asgardian mythos. The game looks bigger than the last game.

● Final Fantasy XVI: Final Fantasy in the new game might be ditching the party-based combat. The story says there will be one main protagonist that you can control. The trailer says that the graphics will be incredible, and they will surely look amazing on the PlayStation consoles.

● Marvel’s Wolverine: After the incredible response for Marvel’s Spider-man series as a PS exclusive, Marvel is looking to release a game totally based on Wolverine as a PlayStation exclusive. PS fans have to wait for this game, as this title will be making waves in the gaming industry.

● Horizon: Call of the Mountain: Guerilla Games is currently working on bringing their open-world PS exclusives to the VR. The recent State of Play conference showed the very first gameplay of this.

● Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The successor of Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) is currently in the works, and the game is coming soon. It will be expanded in multiple ways. The reports suggest that there will be two heroes in the game and two villains. This makes all the PS fans wait for the day when this game will be up for grabs on the PlayStation Store or physical stores.

Upcoming Games for PS5:

The games that are already dropped have made waves in the game industry, but people are expecting something good from the upcoming games that will be coming out this year for the PS5 users. All of them are highly-anticipated games for PS5, and they will be big.

At the moment, PS5 owners will be blessed with some of the incredible titles in the next few months. Meanwhile, people who are on the previous-gen have to wait for some months to get the game released on their console. There have been development delays back to 2021, which the developers and publishers pushed to this year. Gamers have to wait till they get their hands on these games. There’s a whole list of new games that are coming, and there are chances that there will be new reveals during Summer Game Fest 2022. The games unveiled at the game festival will make it more anticipating for the Sony fans.

With a plethora of latest games for PS5 dropping in the future and many more being confirmed for the next few years, it will be a difficult thing to track down the release dates of the games. To keep you updated with the drop dates of these games, we have put them all together in a list down below:

June 2022:

Tour de France 2022 – June 9 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Quarry – June 10 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion – June 14 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Zorro The Chronicles – June 16 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – June 21 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch)

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle – June 21 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Deliver Us The Moon – June 23 (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Sonic: Origins – June 23 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Outriders Worldslayer – June 30 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

July 2022:

F1 22 – July 1 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – July 8 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Stray – July 19 (PlayStation 4 and 5, PC)

Wayward Strand – July 21 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

August 2022:

Two Point Campus – August 9 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Saints Row Reboot – August 23 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Soul Hackers 2 – August 26 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

F1 Manager 2022 – August 30 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – August 30 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

September 2022:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – September 1 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – September 2 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Steelrising – September 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Session: Skate Sim – September 22 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Dying Light 2’s DLC – September (TBC) (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

October 2022:

Forspoken – October 11 (PlayStation and PC)

Gotham Knights – October 25 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

COD: Modern Warfare 2 – October 28 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

November 2022:

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – November (TBC) (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

December 2022:

The Callisto Protocol – December 2 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

This timeline that we have listed above for the upcoming games is extracted from the details and release dates that were reported by the game developers and game publishers. The gaming studios mention the dates of their upcoming games during conferences or on their social media handles.

Final Thoughts:

To wrap this up, you are pretty much aware of the latest and upcoming releases for the PlayStation. The games that will be dropping soon will be making their way to the PlayStation Store or physical stores. Once they are released, you can easily secure them. Also, don’t forget to check up on the updates and reports that come from the developers and game publishers about the game. Make sure that you don’t lose track of the games.