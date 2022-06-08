How to Join the Metaverse

The metaverse is currently receiving a lot of attention, thanks to companies like Meta and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg. The concept is intriguing, but it’s not clear how you’re supposed to enter the metaverse!

The issue is that all of this talk about the metaverse makes it sound like a single place you can access or subscribe to, but the truth is that there are several metaverses out there, and more are on the way.

Hardware Requirements For The Metaverse

Although the metaverse is commonly associated with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) experiences, this does not imply that the only way to enter the metaverse is to strap a headset to your face. Many metaverse experiences are either not VR-based or give users the option of using VR or other devices with flat screens such as smartphones, consoles, and laptops.

When it comes to joining the metaverse, it’s difficult to provide universal advice on what type of hardware you should invest in. What’s more important is determining which metaverses you want to visit and then tailoring your hardware to their specific requirements.

Having said that, at the time of writing, the Oculus Quest 2 is the best all-around option for anyone looking to enter the metaverse. Despite being a fantastic general-purpose VR headset, it was designed as a platform for Facebook’s metaverse plans. If you buy a Quest 2, you’ll have access to the majority of the upcoming big-name metaverse experiences as well as the best VR experiences available today.

Purchasing (And Owning) Items In The Metaverse

One of the primary features of a metaverse is the ability to buy and own items within it. This includes virtual property, objects, and anything else useful in the metaverse. You’ll also most likely have access to real-world products. Don’t be surprised if online retailers such as Amazon eventually set up shop in a metaverse! In general, there are two methods for paying for something in the metaverse. The first option is to simply use real-world currencies with a credit card, PayPal, or any of the other widely used digital payment platforms. The second option is to employ cryptocurrency.

The Metaverse And Cryptocurrency

When it comes to the metaverse, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are particularly intriguing. This is due to the blockchain’s level of permanence, which digital items purchased from a central server cannot match. If it’s in the blockchain, evidence that you own a particular digital asset only vanishes when the last copy of the blockchain is destroyed.