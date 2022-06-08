How To Turn Off Thumbnail Preview on YouTube

YouTube is an online platform where you can watch and stream videos, as well as interact with other people on the platform. You can watch a preview of a video from the thumbnails on it.

Turning Off YouTube Thumbnail Preview On Android:

YouTube has many useful features, including Thumbnail Preview. You can watch a short-length clip of the whole content from it, but sometimes it gets annoying for many users out there. When you are scrolling through the feed, it keeps on playing. If you want to turn it off, then you have to follow these steps:

Before doing this step, make sure that you have the latest version of the YouTube app installed on your Android device.

Step 1: Open the YouTube App on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon that you will find in the top-right corner of the home screen of the app.

Step 3: Tap on Settings from the list of options that are displayed in front of you.

Step 4: Click on the Data Saving button.

Step 5: Tap the toggle to turn it off, ‘Muted Playback in Feeds over Wi-Fi only’

Once you are done, the Thumbnail Preview won’t bother you from now on.

Turning Off YouTube Thumbnail Preview On iPhone:

There will be many iPhone users who don’t really like the Thumbnail Preview, and it interrupts their scrolling on the feed. If you are an iPhone user and want to turn this off, make sure to follow all the steps that are mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your iPhone device.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon that you will find in the top-right corner.

Step 3: Press on the ‘Settings’ to open up a list of settings

Step 4: Tap on General.

Step 5: Go lower by scrolling down and tapping on Playback in Feeds.

Step 6: Turn it ‘Off.’

Turning Off Thumbnail Preview Of YouTube On Desktop:

Whenever you hover your mouse on a thumbnail, the preview starts playing. If you want it to be turned off, follow these steps to turn it off: