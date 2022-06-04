How To Disable Services Of Windows To Speed Up Your PC?

The add-ons and services added to your Windows sometimes really slow down your PC whenever you boot it up. These services slow down the performance of your PC. Most of these services aren’t even essential, but they are pre-installed on Windows. If you want to stop the services from slowing down your PC, then you need to follow these steps:

Disabling the Window Services

Disabling the Windows Services that aren’t essential is easy. Just follow these instructions to get it done:

Press Win + R to open the Windows Run Dialog Type ‘services.msc’ in the text bar, then press ‘OK’. This will bring up the Services window. In the Services window, you have to scroll through the different services. Search for the ones that are safe to disable and won’t interrupt anything in your PC. For disabling the service, right-click on the service, and select ‘Properties.’ After this, a smaller window will pop up. Click on the ‘Stop’ button under Service status. Select ‘Disabled’ from the drop-down menu for Startup type. Click on ‘Apply’ then ‘OK.’

Why Should I Turn Off Windows Service?

The more amount of applications and programs are stored in your storage and using your PC’s resources, and the less likely your computer will be able to perform. Some of these Windows services your computer is running aren’t even essential. Most of these services don’t even count under the day-to-day operations of your PC. They can be easily disabled, and they won’t interrupt your daily use of your computer.

Disabling these essential services will be making up space in the RAM, CPU, cache space, and other system resources that you are using. Your computer will use those resources on tasks that are high-demanding and also allow your PC to improve its performance.

There might be different ways to speed up your PC and put it to its full potential, but disabling Windows services is one of the easiest ways many people can do.

If your computer starts to struggle during running programs, starts lagging, or boots up slower than before, you can try doing this thing first.

What Services You Should Disable

We have a list for the people who want to disable these Windows Services to speed up their computers. Below is the list of services: