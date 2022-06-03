How To Use Clone Stamp Tool in PhotoShop?

Clone stamping tool in the PhotoShop can be a life-saver for many people out there. Whenever you click a picture, design something in the software or simply want something to blend with the picture you have in the layers, the clone stamping tool comes in handy that time.
Using the clone stamping tool, you can copy an area of an image to another area of the same image. It makes your work easier, and it is simple to do in PhotoShop. If you want to do clone stamping to your photos and designs, you can follow these steps:
If you are a Windows user, firstly, you need to open the file on which you will be doing your clone stamping work. Follow these steps:
Many people using the PhotoShop use the brush tool to cover up a part of an image. The area lacks dimensions, proper tones, and shades. Adobe developed the Clone Stamp tool to allow the users for more accurate image editing.
Digital photos are made up of tiny pixels. The Clone Stamp tool uses the pixels to paint with the copied pixels from one piece of a picture over another part of the same picture. The results turn out to be smooth, and the retouched area blends really well with the whole image.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technopops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.