How To Get a Higher Refresh Rate In PS5?

When the PlayStation came forth in the gaming industry, everyone obsessed over how it will improve the graphical manipulation for the latest gaming. With a velvet-smooth FPS and ray tracing, the new console promised greater lighting detail, faster speeds, and higher resolution.

Imagine playing God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo at a higher resolution, characterized by swift moves. The next-level graphic representation of these games will take your experience to a whole new stage of stability.

Sony PS5 supports gameplay of 120 FPS. Now you can combine VRR (variable refresh rate) to the mix as well. The graphic capabilities of your favorite games will shoot up within seconds once you enable the higher refresh rate settings. For that, you must have an applicable smart TV.

How To Enable VRR?

VRR-supported systems come with a pre-enabled VRR setup. If you want to enable a higher refresh rate in games that do not support VRR, you may want to activate the sub-function for VRR. Follow these steps to attain higher gaming speeds on all your PS5 games.

Install the latest software update on your system. If you already have it, proceed to the next step. Open your PS5 “Settings” Go to “Screen and Video” Find “Video Output” icon. Scroll through the list to locate “VRR” If it is not automatically set up, you can turn the settings to “Automatic” Go down further to find the option reading “Apply to Unsupported Games”. Select the option to give a boost to non-compatible games too.

Games That Support VRR:

It is claimed by Sony itself that they are going to instill variable refresh rate treatment in a group of 15 new games. This is a step to expand the network, and introduce more convenience for gamers.

It is said that the PS5 that was released in previous years can be fully optimized for VR with a game patch feature. The upcoming games shall also incorporate VRR support at the next launch.

By April 2022, the following games are expected to attain the VRR update.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Astro’s Playroom

Destiny 2

DIRT 5

Deathloop

Godfall

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered

Resident Evil Village

Tribes of Midgard

This is not an exclusive list, though. There are many other games that have been updated to support VRR technology. In any case, your gaming session is sure to reach a next level high with these quality updates.