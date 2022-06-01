What To Expect From Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The famous game publisher, Nintendo, is all set to introduce a reveal trailer this week for their new upcoming games.

Reveal Trailer of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

According to the reports, it says that the game was first announced back in February 2022. It is expected to be launched later this year.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that they will be releasing a new trailer of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer at 6 AM PT (2 PM BST) on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The new video clip will be available for the viewers to watch via the official Pokémon YouTube Channel. The company has kept it very low with the revealing, and they haven’t revealed much for the game till now. As of now, everybody knows that they will be sharing new information, which will give us enough info about what we will be coming to the game.

Pokémon fans are hoping that there will be a release date update in the reveal trailer, and they will know when the game is arriving this year. Fans know that there is nothing that was shared during the recent months.

Based on what has been shared so far by leaks, reports, and rumors, it tells that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be arriving later this year. It will be an exclusive on Nintendo Switch.

Details of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

The details that have been shared so far about the new Pokémon game are that there will be new Pocket Monsters that will be going live as part of the latest generation.

There’s a message about the details of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet; it reads, “Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You will be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets – all over.

“You will be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series — battling against wild Pokémon in order to catch them — now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy. The three Pokémon from which you will be able to choose your first partner are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.”

The details pretty much hype up the fans of Pokémon that the game will be an incredible one once it is released. Fans will be looking forward to experiencing something new.