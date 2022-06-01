What To Expect from Sony’s State Of Play 2022?

Sony is all set to conduct the PlayStation’s State of Play for June 2022 soon. There are some expectations and predictions of gamers across the globe.

Sony’s State of Play For June 2022:

According to the reports, it says that Sony is gearing up to showcase the games at their State of Play conference in June 2022. PlayStation’s players can’t wait for this day because this event is renowned to bring in some new games for the users.

At the moment, PS Plus June 2022 free games have already leaked. God of War and Nickelodeon All Star Brawl are making their way to the online gaming subscription service. Meanwhile, Sony will be introducing the new PS Plus tiers, Extra and Premium, in the end of this month for the American region and Europe region.

This month will be packed for the PS Plus subscribers as well as for PlayStation players as there are leaks and rumors that Sony will be showcasing more new content for the VR.

There are leaks that have been circulating on the internet that State of Play June 2022 will be coming with the cat game, Stray.

According to a reliable source, PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter handle that gives accurate information, says that the release date of Stray will be July 19th. It will be a third-party partner game that will be exclusively available on PlayStation consoles.

In other news, gamers are hopeful that there will be a new trailer for the 16th installment in the number series of Final Fantasy. It is because Yoshi-P, a reliable source for the Final Fantasy, says that the trailer is almost done, and it will be shown soon to the public.

PS fanatics have to wait for the event and see what Sony will be releasing for them in the future.

Leaked Games List:

According to the leaks, there’s a whole list that is circulating on the internet and social media that will be shown to the public on the Sony’s State of Play for June 2022. Below is the leaked list for the games:

Project Destructive – Announcement trailer

Stray – Final trailer

Street Fighter 6 – First trailer

Project Eve – Trailer

Forspoken – Story trailer

Little Devil Inside – Gameplay trailer

Tchi – Story trailer

PlayStation V2 overview – Footage

COD MW2 PS VR – Announcement trailer

Resident Evil: Village Last Hopes DLC update + PSVR2 – Gameplay trailer

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora + PSVR – Gameplay trailer

Daemonium + PSVR2 – Announcement trailer

Resident Evil 4: Remake 2023 – Trailer

Gamers have to wait for the State of Play event to experience the upcoming games. The event is said to be aired on June 2nd at 15:00 PT, 18:0 ET, and 23:00 BST. The event will last for 30 minutes.