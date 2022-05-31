The official date for the release of the iPhone 14 has not been announced yet, but there have been speculations of many new updates made to them ever since the new iPhone 13 models were introduced. Here’s everything we know so far.

Size

A very notable change in the new iPhone 14 will probably be the size. The 5.4-inch iPhone minis were not very popular with the customers, so it seems like Apple will be eliminating these with its new models and is focusing more on creating larger iPhone devices.

Fans will probably be introduced to 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year will see no 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year as it did not do well in the past.

Camera And Face ID

The iPhone 14 Pro models are all set to eliminate the face ID notch that was there in all the previous models for facial scanning and ID. We are not sure what the replacement will be, but it is suggested that Apple will combine a circular hole-punch cutout for the camera with a pill-shaped cutout for face components and ID.

This feature seems exciting, but we will have to wait till the release of the phone to see what it is. Another thing to note here is that this feature will only be available for the Pro models and not the relatively less pricey models.

Other Features

Apple is not very keen on changing the design of its phone this year. However, the camera bumps for all iPhone 14 models might get thicker than the previous models. There are also speculations that Apple might introduce more color shades for iPhone 14, including a purple shade.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to have a titanium frame instead of the standard stainless steel frame. Rumors have suggested that Apple is also working on a new vapor chamber thermal system to ensure that the iPhone remains cooler and heats up less often due to the phone’s utilization of 5G connectivity and faster chips.

Even though the exact date is unknown, Apple will likely release it’s iPhone 14 in September 2022.

What To Expect?

As always, Apple is set to wow its users with its excellent interface and unique features. The price will be relatively high, keeping in mind the previous models. But Apple has a big fan following and will continue to maintain that in the years to come with its flagship phones.