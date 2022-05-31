ARK Fjordur Map Expansion Coming Soon? ARK 2 In The Pipeline?

The developer and publisher, Studio Wildcard, has a new announcement to make that is related to the release date of the map expansion of Fjordur in ARK. It will be arriving at the game on June 12th, 2022. It will come with a DLC that will be going live on Steam servers.

The publisher confirmed the release date in a tweet on their Twitter handle. The sources say that it will be a free expansion that will be accessed on game servers. It was one of the latest that was voted by the fans. Also, four new creatures are coming to the game as an expansion, including the Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir. These creatures are native to Fjordur.

As per the reports, there’s not an exact server rollout time yet, but there are a lot of last-minute changes before a newer update goes live on the game.

ARK Fjordur is a mod created for Survival Evolved, and it can be currently accessed by players on Steam without the new for the new map expansion. The whole map is based on the mystical realms of Jotunheim, Vanaheim, and Asgard. It has cave systems that are filled with Scandinavian ruins and monolithic entrances.

A message from Studio Wildcard reads, “Fjordur is the second community map released with completely new creatures and the second to include another creature chosen by the ARK community. As we near closer to the launch date on June 12th, we’ll be sharing more information regarding the timing of the rollout and servers.”

What We Know So Far About The ARK 2:

According to the leaks and rumors, ARK 2 reveals could be happening next month on June 12th during the timing of the new Fjordur expansion for PC and console platforms.

The new map expansion going live won’t be the only thing that will be happening on this day, but also the joint Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will be held as well. It will give the perfect platform for Studio Wildcard to unveil their next big project to the gamers.

The fans are pretty much excited that there will be a reveal of something new at the Xbox and Bethesda event. There will be new games and new content for the gamers.