Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Samsung Galaxy Z fold, and many of its key features and specifications have recently leaked online. Samsung solidified its lineup as the leader in this niche when its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 came out, which was much better than the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and addressed most of the problems and complaints that users faced with this phone.

Samsung Galaxy’s being better than its previous model is a challenge since it was such a fantastic creation. Will Samsung be able to outdo itself? Let us look at the recent specs and features of the phone, what it offers, and when its release can be expected.

There have been no official announcements or statements as to when this phone will be released. Regardless, Samsung has been known to be consistent in its schedules, so it is likely that the phone will be released in August, probably with the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Key Specs

Design

It is suspected that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not have a built-in S pen. That is because the company wants the phone to be smaller and thinner this time.

There have also been talks of a new single hinge design. Rumors suggest that this would help make the phone more durable, reduce its weight, and allow greater dust resistance than its predecessor.

Dimensions

The new dimensions for the unfolded phone will be 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.27 inches, slightly different from the previous model. This model will have a shorter frame and increased width, both of which are good news.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 3 had a 12MP lens and 2x telephoto, which is expected to be replaced by a 50MP main camera and a 3x telephoto in the Fold Z 4 model.

There is not much known about the second generation under-display camera, but we hope to see some change in that, as the previous model had some issues and was a bit unusable.

Processor

Samsung is not expected to disappoint in this case and will be providing users with the most modern Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. This is one of the newest technologies and is expected to give a significant boost to the phone’s performance.

What To Expect?

Samsung, as usual, is set to break records and bring the best device to its fans. Even though the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 4 will be pretty pricey, if it delivers on what it has promised, it will have huge sales and be one of the big names in the industry.



