All You Need To Know About The Realme C30: Expected Release Date, Key Features And Price

The release of Realme C30 has not seen an official announcement as yet. However, there have been many speculations about what can be expected from this new phone, and tipsters have given a few suggestions about its key features, which are listed below.

There has been no official news about when this phone will be released; however, it is expected to come by late 2022.

Key Features

The smartphone’s dimensions are expected to be 163 x 75 x 8 mm, and the phone will weigh around 185 grams. It may be available in 3 colors: Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue respectively. The phone is dual SIM and will fit in nano SIMs. The phone is thought to support 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. In addition, it is expected to boot the Android Go edition out of the box.

Regarding hardware, reports have suggested that it will have an Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470).

Display

The Realme C30 is thought to come with a 6.6-inch HD+ display. It may also have a Unisoc chipset under the hood. The resolution will stand at 720 x 1600 pixels, and the display colors will be 16M with a pixel density of 399 PPI density.

Storage

Rumors suggest that the phone will come with storage configurations of 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In addition, the phone will also have a memory card slot to fit in a microSDXC card and will come with side-mounted fingerprint, gyro, proximity, and accelerometer sensors.

Camera

The Realme C30 phone will likely feature a 13-megapixel back camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Battery

The phone will have a battery of 5000 mAh and support 10W fast charging.

What Is The Expected Price Range?

The phone is not expected to be very expensive and will cater to users on a budget. The price is pretty affordable, and the phone will probably be priced at around $200 to $300.

The Final Verdict

This phone is pretty good in terms of its price, and the features, visuals, and camera specifications are pretty up to the mark. The promising features and price make this phone quite likely to be popular and be appreciated by fans worldwide.