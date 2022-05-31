Fuga: Melodies Of Steel All Set To Be Launched On July 29

Fuga: Melodies of Steel will be released on July 29 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC by CyberConnect2 (Steam, Epic). It will be available as a digital-only game for $39.99, with a Deluxe Edition for $59.99.

The Deluxe Edition will include an 80-page digital artbook, a 15-track digital soundtrack, a swimsuit set, and game-specific bonus items.

Fuga: Melodies Of Steel Is A Strategy Role-Playing Game.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel is a strategy RPG in which the residents of a peaceful village are suddenly engulfed in a fiery war. To save their family and friends, these characters board a massive tank to fight the invaders.

Fuga has been in development for several years as a self-published title from CyberConnect2; we had the opportunity to play the game back in 2019. It’s the latest instalment in CC2’s “Little Tail Bronx” series, which also includes Tail Concerto for the original PlayStation and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter for the Nintendo DS. However, each game has its own storyline.

A new trailer, as well as new screenshots, have been released.

About

A peaceful village is thrown into the flames of war one fateful night. A group of children boards the Taranis, a massive tank, in order to save their families who have been kidnapped by the Berman Army. They travel across the country, fighting the Berman Army as they look for their families.

Story

The plot takes place on an archipelago of small and large floating islands, which are inhabited by two species known as Caninu and Felineko.

Malt, a young Caninu shepherd, lives in Petit Mona, a small village in the Gasco Free Lands, with his little sister Mei. The Berman Empire invades and engulfs the village in flames in the course of a single night. Malt and his friends escape thanks to their families, who were later apprehended and taken away.

Malt and the other children escape to a mountain cave and discover the Taranis, a massive tank. They board and set out on a journey to save their families!