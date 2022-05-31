GTA 6 Coming Soon? What to Expect?

Rockstar Games is currently working on the latest title to the GTA series. It is said that there are some leaks and rumors that are circulating on the internet and social media.

What We Know So Far About GTA 6:

As per the reports, it says that the GTA 6 will be the dropping on the next-gen consoles. It will be a next-gen release that can only be played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and gaming-streaming services.

At the moment, the basic information about all of this is what the fans and leakers have found so far. As of now, it is worth checking for the people who want to know the latest in the development story of GTA 6.

Many fans and gamers have discovered the LinkedIn profile of the people working at Rockstar Games. These profiles show that these employees are currently working on the latest installment of the GTA series.

The profile shows information that is listed, which says, “Responsible for cinematics cinematography and narrative design flow for immersive, seamless from cinematics to in-game”

And in other information, it shows ‘cinematic transitions for cutscenes and interactive scenarios’

These leaks and rumors have given hope to the gamers who are die-hard fans of the GTA series, and they are waiting for some news on the latest addition to the series. This information tells that Rockstar Games is currently working on providing smoother transitions between cutscenes and gameplay. Also, the icing on the cake for this will be the higher graphical fidelity.

Details About GTA 6:

According to the reports, GTA 6 is in active development. The developer and publisher haven’t shared much about what the new title will be like. A giant sandbox game experience is expected by fans and gamers across the globe. Still, there’s very less information related to where the game will be set and how the story will be revolving around the characters.

The information that came from the LinkedIn posting gives extra information that the next Grand Theft Auto will be GTA 6. The employees have put enough information to fuel the excitement for the GTA 6. As of now, the information on LinkedIn is removed right after it made its way all the way to Reddit. The debut of GTA 6 is likely to take place in 2025 or 2026. Fans have to wait for the big news that Rockstar Games will be sharing in the coming time.