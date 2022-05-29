Minecraft 1.19 Update Coming Out? What to Expect?

As per the developer and publisher Mojang, it has announced the final date of the Minecraft 1.19 update. The developer has also shared a few details explaining how the new content has made its final cut.

According to the reports, Mojang has finally confirmed that the release date of the new update 1.19 has been set for June 7, 2022. As part of their official reveal, the crew behind the hit block-making sandbox game has confirmed that The Wild Update will be available on June 7 for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on gaming platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows. Also, for Minecraft: Java Edition, which includes Windows, macOS, and Linux.

This will be the next major expansion of the Minecraft after the release of Cave and Cliffs Part 1 & 2 back in 2021. The developer has revealed that there are some things that won’t be making their way to the new update.

Details of new content:

According to the Mojang, they have said that there will be new stuff and content for the players. The new location will have its own features and creatures, that includes the shrieker, who has the power to summon a Deep Dark Mob with its fourth cry. One of the best parts of the Minecraft Wild update is the release of the Deep Dark Biome. It will be accessible to those who are ready to venture through the base of a cave and start digging their way into it.

For the people who are not into exploring spooky spots on the map, the Wild update will also see the introduction of the new Mangrove Swamps. You will find unique trees that will offer a new type of wood to build with and the new mud block, which you can craft using dirt and water.

The developers have confirmed and added three new mobs to the newest update of Minecraft 1.19. The descriptions for all of the three can be found below: