What To Expect From Destiny’s 2 New Season?

According to the news and reports, Bungie is all set to drop the latest update of their top hit game, Destiny 2. Players are so anticipated and waiting for the release so they can experience the new update.

Destiny 2 S17 Dungeon Release Time:

As per the reports, Bungie is gearing up to drop the latest update of an all-new season. The Season 17 Dungeon has the release time scheduled for May 27th, 2022, at 10 AM Pacific Time and 6 PM BST for the Destiny fanatics in the UK.

The new Season of the Haunted content hasn’t been named yet, but Bungie has been sharing these teasers before the new Dungeon goes live, ‘A new dungeon has arrived, and yes, it definitely puts a new spin on existential crisis. Normally, this is where we reveal all sorts of new information for the TWAB readers out there, but in the spirit of this Season, we want you to experience it for the first time with a feeling of discovery.”

Bungie has released the time scheduled for the whole world:

UK: 6 PM (BST)

Europe: 7 PM (CEST)

East Coast US: 1 PM (EDT)

West Coast US: 10 AM (PDT)

The Season will be beginning 1 hour and 15 mins before the above times. This Season will last till August 23rd, 2022.

What gamers should do before the new Season:

Here’s what every Guardian should do before the new season drops in the game:

Claim any seasonal titles that you have earned in the game

Take part in the Guardian Games closing ceremony

Earn additional The Title rolls that you might need in future

Reach Legend rank in any matchmade activities and redeem their specific rewards

Redeem the remaining season pass reward on every class

Complete bounties

Max out relevant materials and Glimmer to give you a good headstart in the new Season

What we know so far about the newly Season of the Haunted:

As per the reports, the latest Season’s release is near, we have finally confirmed the name of the Season as well as story and location details, which includes: