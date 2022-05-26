FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS Coming Out? What To Expect?

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, Electronic Arts will be revealing something massive for the footy fans this week.

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS Details:

As per the reports, EA Sports has confirmed that FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS release date has been set for May 27, 2022. There will be new players hitting the game in packs at 6 PM BST.

For the gamers in North America, it means the time will be around 10 AM PT. There will be announcements on the social media platforms, as well as there will be a few surprises and different dates that the gamers need to follow.

As EA Sports decided to announce the full squad a day early, the reveal of Ligue 1 TOTS is likely to happen on May 26 at around 6 PM BST or after the 24 hours. Footy fans and gamers have to keep their eye on the official EA Sports social media accounts for the announcement. Also, the gamers should note that the special packs won’t be arriving before Friday.

All of the new content that will be arriving on the FIFA 22 will be going live simultaneously across gaming platforms that include PS4, PS5, Xbox One series, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

While the footy fans have plenty of time to their own word through the official voting windows but the channels are now closed.

EA Sports have closed the voting, and as of now, Electronic Arts hasn’t shared anything related to the future plans for when they will be reopening it for the other squads.

Currently, EA Sports has confirmed the final squad reveals that they have planned for FIFA 22:

Ligue 1 – May 27

Super Ligue – May 29

Serie A – June 3

Rest of World – June 5

MLS – June 5

Ultimate TOTS – June 10

A little about FIFA 22:

FIFA 22 is a football simulation game that was developed and published by Electronic Arts. It is the 29th installment in the FIFA series, and it was released worldwide on October 1 2022. Players can play with their favorite club and international team in different modes.

Features in FIFA 22:

Career Mode

Ultimate Team

VOLTA Football

Pro Clubs

Player Traits

The game is available in two editions, Standard Edition, and Ultimate Editions. Players from any gaming platform can acquire this game.