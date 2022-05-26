What Happened in Team Fortress 2? Details and Everything

According to the reports and news that is circulating on the internet and social media, it says that there’s a peaceful protest will be happening at the game on May 26th, 2022.

Team Fortress 2 Protest Details:

As per the reports, the players in the game started to report problems such as a massive amount of bots and glitches, which made their gaming session full of issues. This issue was also addressed by the content creator, who goes by the name of SquimJim. The person published videos and reached out to publishers in hopes of getting the developers to listen and fix these issues as soon as possible.

The community in the game will be going under a peaceful protest, and they are inviting people to participate on Twitter. The hashtag #SaveTF2 is doing rounds on social media, which is for the peaceful protest that will be carried out to let the developers know that game is going through problems.

The timings of the protest are as follows:

10:00 Pacific Time

13:00 Eastern Time

18:00 BST

All of these above hours came from a post on the Reddit. There are around 34,000 upvotes on the post, and SquimJim is all set to participate in the protest.

As a report from some sources, the problem is severe. The game is almost unplayable for many players out there. Many leaks and rumors that are on the internet tell that the problem has existed since 2020, and any efforts from the developers at Valve were always unsuccessful.

Players have been reported issues and problems in the casual match servers, and the number of bots take out the enemies just right after the moment they appear outside their team’s base.

#SaveTF2 Rules and Details:

According to the reports, the community has made it easier for the players to participate in the Save TF2 protest that they will be carrying out on social media.

On social media platforms, it can be Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, members of the TF2 community are asked to provide a message about how much they love and care about the game. The message has to end with the hashtag #SaveTF2. No tweets or anything else sent to Valve should show direct aggression or harassment to the game company.

Twitter account TF2OutOfContext has provided the details that the protestors should know what’s okay and what isn’t.