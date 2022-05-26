Destiny 2 S17 Dungeon: Release Time, Start Date Schedule, and Details

According to the reports, Destiny 2’s Season 17 Dungeon will be dropping this week for the gamers. The Guardians will be able to explore new story events and much more in this update.

Destiny 2 S:17 Dungeon Release Time:

As per the reports that are present on the internet and social media, the developer and publisher Bungie is all set to drop the latest update of their game, Destiny 2, this week.

There are rumors and leaks which have been circulating on the internet that there will be new stuff for the Guardians.

Bungie has confirmed the official releasing timings of the new update. The timings are as follows:

6 PM GMT on Friday, May 27, 2022

For the players from North America, 10 AM PDT

Details:

According to Bungie, the recommended power to enter the normal difficulty of the game is going to be 1550. The master difficulty will be live from day one. At the moment, Bungie hasn’t revealed the entry requirements for that yet. Gamers have to note down that the dungeon won’t be free, and they will need to choose between a number of different options to gain access.

Destiny 2 team has a message for the players across the world, “We’re going to let you discover where you will be going and what you will be doing for yourselves, but we wanted to give you a quick tease at what rewards you can expect to earn once inside. The best way to get this dungeon, as well as the one coming in Season 19, is to have the Digital Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen.”

They added, ‘If you have that, you are already good to go! If you want to experience an entire year of Destiny 2 content and haven’t purchased the Deluxe Edition yet, starting next Tuesday, it’s going to be on sale for 25% off (exact timing and duration may vary by platform). If you just want the dungeons, totally fine, you can pick up both as part of The Witch Queen Dungeon Key in the Eververse store for 2000 Silver.”

There’s a list of the rewards available from the dungeon on May 27: