Roller Champions Is Cross-Play? Details, Release Date, And System Requirements

According to the reports, a new free-to-play multiplayer sports game is releasing soon. The game is developed by the very famous Ubisoft, and its release is near.

Roller Champions Details:

As per the reports, Ubisoft is bringing a free-to-play multiplayer sports game for gamers around the world. This game will be a cross-play online game that you and your mates who have different gaming platforms can play together. It is a skating game which is set to be competitive.

Moreover, when the game was in its closed beta back in February 2022, it had pretty positive views. Also, the gameplay is pretty neat and good for many gamers out there. It will be a fun-filled ride for many gamers across the globe.

This game is coming on every platform, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You can form a team and drop down in the game with your gaming buddies.

According to the game developer, Ubisoft, the game will be arriving for gamers around the world on May 25th.

On the release date, it will be available on every gaming platform, for instance, PlayStation PS4 and PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S, as well as PC via Ubisoft’s very own game launcher.

As per the leaks, it is also planned to be released on Nintendo Switch in the future. Also, It will be released on other games stores such as Epic Games, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. At the moment, nobody is sure whether it will come to Steam or not.

How Does Cross-Platform Multiplayer Works in Roller Champions

Crossplay and cross-platform multiplayer in Roller Champions will be 3 versus 3.

According to the reports, you have to skate around the rings with the mission of throwing a ball into the goal post. It depends on the player how many laps that player completes while having the ball in possession. This will result in goals with better scoring:

1 lap = 1 point

2 laps = 3 points

3 laps = 5 points

You can stop the players by using the tackling as well as dodging.

The game will feature different modes. The modes are as follows:

Quick matches

Custom matches

Limited-time modes

Ranked matches

System Requirements For Roller Champions:

According to the developer, people who will be playing this title on their PC will have to meet system requirements. The requirements are as follows:

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (3.1 GHz) / Intel Core i5-4460 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 8GB

GPU: AMD RX 560 (4GB) / NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB)

Storage: 10GB

DirectX: DX11

Recommended Requirements: