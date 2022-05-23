Microsoft’s Games With Gold For June 2022

According to the reports, Microsoft has announced the Games with Gold June 2022 lineup with their release date on their online-game subscription service.

Games With Gold List for June:

As per the reports, the tech-giant Microsoft is adding some of the best titles to the Xbox Game Pass in the month of June. The company has just said that they will add For Honor: Marching Fire Edition and later the Assassin’s Creed Origins to their official lineup for the subscription service. These two games will be part of the library throughout the month of June.

Moreover, as per the leaks, Shadowrun Trilogy will be coming to the subscription at the end of the month after that Escape Academy will make its way to the subscription service.

At the moment, these 4 games are scheduled to hit the Game Pass service for the month of June.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition – June 1

Assassin’s Creed Origins – June 7

Shadowrun Trilogy – June 21

Escape Academy – June 28

At the moment, Xbox Game Pass games for June 2022 will likely be announced on June 1. More likely, Microsoft will be revealing new games coming in the first half of June 2022, as well as confirming which games will be leaving their subscription service.

What Gamers Need To Know:

The Xbox Game Pass smartphone app has a section of upcoming games and additions to the service. At the moment, the app is displaying Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition as the ‘Coming Soon’.

In other reports and leaks, it says that the Assassin’s Creed Origins will be getting a 60 FPS patch for the current-gen consoles in the near future. The patch will give smooth and fluid gameplay to the gamers on the Xbox Series X|S.

As per the rumors, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will pack new content in this update. The content is below:

A new faction

New four heroes

Additional game modes

Game-wide graphical enhancement

A little about Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox Game Pass is a paid online subscription service that lets you access a library of over 100+ games that will let you play games on cloud gaming, Xbox consoles (One, Series X|S) and PC.

The subscription service has different packages which gamers can choose from. They can select the one that benefits them the most.