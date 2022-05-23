Destiny 2 Season 17 On Its Way: Details, Release Date and Timings

According to the reports, Bungie’s Destiny 2 Season 17 is releasing soon for gamers around the world. Gaming fanatics will be seeing a new season on their favorite multiplayer game.

Destiny 2 Season 17 Leaks and Rumors:

As per the leaks, Bungie is currently working on dropping the new season for Destiny 2. This new season will be packed up with some new and big content for the players, and it will be available later this week.

Bungie has planned this season’s update for all of the gaming platforms, that include PlayStation, XBOX, and PC platforms.

As per the rumors, the newest season update that will be coming this week tells that Season 17 will be named as Season of the Haunted. Even though this information is still unverified and might be proven incorrect in the next coming days. Gamers can expect more news shared by Bungie later this week, which will tell the exact stuff about the Season 17 update.

As per the reports, it says that Bungie has confirmed that the Destiny 2 Season 17 is scheduled for Tuesday, 24th May, 2022, with the official D2 update time set for 6 PM BST. It means it will prepare to download the newest patch at 10 AM PT if you are living in North America.

Moreover, this will be a unified launch, which means that every game will gain access at the same time on every platform.

The complete schedule includes the game studio Bungie performing server maintenance. However, it won’t disrupt the game for too long.

This is what Bungie has said that will going to happen this week:

‘To prepare the launch of the season of (REDACTED), Destiny 2 will undergo scheduled downtime from 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC) to 11 AM PDT (1800 UTC) on May 24. Below is the scheduled timeline for this release”

9 AM PDT (1600 UTC): Maintenance is scheduled to begin.

9:45 AM (1645 UTC): Destiny 2 is brought offline.

10 AM (1700 UTC): Destiny 2 will be brought back online. Update 4.10 will be available and playable for gamers across every platform and region in the world.

11 AM (1800 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance is scheduled to complete.

Gamers are advised to note this down the schedule and keep track of this schedule, so they can update the season update at the right time and drop down in the game at the right moment.