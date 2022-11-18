Best Kitchen Backsplash Materials to Renew Your Space - TechnoChops

You’ve decided to update your kitchen backsplash. Where should you start? It would help if you considered numerous options, including the project’s scope and how you want the backsplash to operate.

You’ll also choose who will lead you and perform the measuring and installation. This is where House renovation builders break down the factors, including cost considerations or feature walls.

Keep your project needs in mind from the beginning. Does your budget allow for more expensive materials, or are you looking for something low-maintenance? If you want a more complex backsplash, what components will be involved?

Once you have answers to these questions, turn your modern kitchen backsplash ideas into reality.

What To Choose – Expensive Or Budget-friendly Backsplash Material?

Here are a few alternatives for each of these criteria, whether you’re trying to keep material expenses low or don’t mind spending a bit more.

● Ceramic tile kitchen backsplash

Though it’s classic, ceramic subway tiles don’t have to be boring. If you are looking up to add an extra flair to your home, try arranging the tiles in a herringbone pattern. This will give any room an instant personality upgrade!

● Porcelain tile kitchen backsplash

Ceramic, like quartz, is a popular choice for tile in low-to-mid range budgets. Porcelain tile is stain and water-resistant but very fragile to install.

Porcelain has the exact dimensions of ceramic and comes in a wide range of shapes, colors, and sizes. If you want porcelain tile, choose a professional with experience working with this delicate material.

● Brick kitchen backsplash

Brick veneer, on the other hand, can give your kitchen a warm and inviting appearance in the mid-range price range. This material falls within your budget, unlike any other kitchen.

● Marble kitchen backsplash

If you have kept aside a bigger budget, you might consider using marble or granite as a natural stone. A kitchen backsplash made of marble can provide a more polished aesthetic and feel. Remember that marble and natural stones are generally more porous than other materials so they may require more sealer.

If a dark stain begins to appear on your countertop, this is an indication that the stone is absorbing too much oil and needs to be resealed.

Most Durable Kitchen Backsplash Materials

Metal tiles are an unusual and long-lasting choice for a kitchen backsplash. The surface is easily kept clean and resistant to water and food splashback. Metal might be a good alternative if you want something low-maintenance that doesn’t compromise your sense of style.

If you enjoy the look of natural stone but are concerned about its durability, consider granite. Granite is a highly durable natural stone commonly used in countertops but can also be used as a backsplash material.

It only needs periodic maintenance, such as resealing and polishing, making it an easy-to-maintain choice for a natural stone appearance. It’s an excellent long-lasting option for someone looking for a natural stone appearance who wants to match their countertops.

Low-maintenance Backsplash Ideas

Consider installing a backsplash material resistant to stains, heat, or water in a kitchen with a lot of daily usage and traffic. Glass tile is modern, easy to maintain, and non-porous.

The peel-and-stick variety is also quite popular, so you can generally get it reasonably. Because glass tile does not require special care, it is low-maintenance and does not need to be cleaned very often. It’s an excellent choice for busy people who don’t want to spend their time doing extensive cleaning.

Low-maintenance backsplash alternatives include stone slabs like quartz. Slab stones have fewer seams and less grout in general to clean.

In addition, Quartz slabs are famous because they provide a marble-style look for less money than actual marble countertops would cost. If you’re not interested in quartz, consider soapstone or solid-surface slab options.

Tip: Use leftover slab pieces from your countertop replacement for your backsplash to save money on materials during a kitchen makeover.

Make A Statement With Your Modern Kitchen Backsplash Ideas

Why not make your kitchen’s centerpiece a highlight wall? Choose from one to two-inch tiles for a detailed ceramic backsplash that may be arranged in several ways. The tiles are tiny enough to utilize in various designs and may use alternating colors and forms 12to create something beautiful in your home.

A mosaic-style backsplash can also be made out of natural stone. Combine various sized pieces to fit naturally together.

If you want to add a mosaic-style kitchen backsplash, be aware that it will increase labor costs. If you choose the more complex design, then expect it to be more expensive to lay the tile due to its intricate nature. However, you could save some money in labor costs by opting to create a small section of tile artistry.

Final Words:

Whether you’re looking to add a little bit of color or some serious style, there’s a kitchen backsplash material out there that will fit your needs.

Design and build companies in London are the best option to get assistance in this regard. So, get ready to renew your space with one of these materials – we promise you won’t be disappointed!