Top 5 E-Liquid Flavours To Help You Quit Smoking - TechnoChops

Vaping instead of regular smoking could be the best thing you’ve ever done for your health and well-being. But did you know that adding flavours can make it a more enjoyable and entertaining experience?

Without distinctive flavours, the vaping industry is vast and insufficient. You feel satisfied and freed from your cravings for regular tobacco with every drop of e-liquid.

Various vaping liquids are available in the market to cheer up your nicotine craving. In our store, we stock thousands of luscious flavours of e-juices literally! You will find a variety leading to motivation for quitting the harmful habit of smoking.

Various vaping liquids are available in the market to cheer up your nicotine craving. Chain smokers use certain e-liquids primarily because they deliver a fast throat hit in a single inhale. The flavours are either mouthwatering fruits and sweets or menthol, two well-known and amiable flavours. The best five e-juices that can help you stop smoking right away are covered in this blog.

What Types Of E-Liquids Are Best For Beginners

Most people favour starter kits for juices with a higher ratio of propylene glycol to maximum vegetable glycerin or an equal ratio of both found in 50/50 e-liquids.

They offer a strong throat hit comparable to smoking cigarettes for regular smokers but don’t produce as much vapour. High levels of VG e-liquids and high levels of PG liquids are frequently referred to as starter e-juices. High PG and 50/50 e-juices are excellent for low-powered pods because they don’t need as much power from the pod battery to produce vapour.

When we talk about nicotine salts, they are another famous e-juices that are ideal to use with pod devices. In the kit, nic salt contains more nicotine density than regular freebase liquids, from 10 grams to 20 grams. Still, they have a low-power PH formulation that provides a much smoother throat hit than traditional freebase juices and a faster nicotine absorption rate.

Here are some e-liquids recommended for new users who may require a similar amount of fast-acting nicotine to what they are accustomed to from traditional tobacco.

● Berry Blast

● Lime and Ice Nic Salt

● Kiwi and Cranberry

● Kiwi Guava Peach

● Apple Blackcurrant Pear

They are a must-try when you’re looking for new flavours the next time. Without a doubt, you’ll forget about smoking. Additionally, regular tobacco is terrible for your health, so attempt to stop using it.

Why Do You need To Try Fruit E-Juices?

The earthy, tiresome tobacco flavour that ex-smokers are probably most accustomed to is sharply contrasted with the sweet fruit-flavoured e-juices. Additionally, because they come in unlimited combinations and are simple, tasty imitations of traditional fruity flavours, they best show off the juice’s endless flavour possibilities.

Why Ex-Smokers Try Tobacco E-Juices?

Tobacco is one of the best flavours for switching from smoking to vaping. Due to its tobacco-like flavour, this is beneficial for ex-smokers. Since vaping began, tobacco-flavoured juices have come a long way and now provide a full tobacco flavour.

Final Words

If you want to make your vaping journey more enjoyable, try all these juices. Hopefully, you will love it.

