Things To Keep In Mind Before And After A Tooth Extraction - TechnoChops

There are many reasons that adults commonly get a tooth extraction. It can be due to decay, trauma, overcrowding, or wisdom tooth extraction. It does not matter why you need a tooth extraction.

You must have emergency dental care on time. After the oral surgery, it is important to take and practice precautions. Your lack of knowledge can get you in big trouble. Therefore, it is necessary to care about the dos and don’ts after getting a tooth extraction.

So let’s dive right into it!

The Do’s

Here are some things you should do after your surgery that will result in a fast recovery and ease your pain.

1. To Promote Clotting And Prevent Bleeding, Use Gauze

After your tooth extraction, your dentist will send you home with your mouth full of gauze. Gauze will help you with the blood coming out and promote clot development. Around 45 minutes may be enough, but if the bleeding is heavy, feel free you apply a bit of pressure. You can also change the gauze if needed.

2. Rest As Much As You Can

Tooth extraction does not sound like much, but it is still a surgery. Your body needs the energy to recover. It would be best if you rested as much as you could. Resting the first 24 hours will help you recover fast, and it would be great if you avoid doing any major activity for the next 48 hours of your tooth extraction.

3. Sleep With Your Head Elevated

Use some extra pillows while sleeping to have your head elevated. This will make your extracted place heal better and will help with clotting.

4. Use Ice Packs

The anesthesia might help you not feel the pain after the surgery. However, you may see the affected area swell later. To help with that, use an ice pack with 15 minutes intervals for the next 24 hours. This will result in less pain and swelling afterward.

5. Keep Up With Your Fluids And Have Soft Food

Have water to keep you hydrated and help your teeth clean of harmful bacteria. Stick to soft foods like yogurt, mashed potatoes, scrambled eggs, or soup for the first day or two. Avoid using a straw. It might feel like a good idea, but the sucking motion may irritate the extracted area.

The Don’ts

As you know, all the do’s here are some don’ts that you should consider. If something is wrong, book an emergency dentist appointment immediately.

1. Avoid Smoking

Tobacco present in the cigarette may result in dry sockets and affect the extracted area negatively. It would be best for you to avoid smoking for at least 48 hours after the surgery.

2. Avoid Carbonated Beverages Or Alcohol

Do not have any carbonated beverages or alcohol. They may harm the extracted area and can result in many complications.

3. Avoid Chewing Or Eating Hard Food

Use best practices to prevent food particles and bacteria from collecting in the extraction area. It is best not only to chew hard food and stick to fluid substances.

4. Avoid Disturbing The Clot

Having a space between your teeth can be weird, and you may feel the urge to probe your tongue around it. It would be best if you avoid doing that. Probing the extraction site with your tongue can dislodge a healing clot and increase your risk of dry socket.

Conclusion

Now that you know the dos and don’ts make the best decision to avoid complications and promote healing. Emerdency is at your service to give you the best dental care whenever you need it. Book an appointment now!