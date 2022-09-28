6 Best Coming-of-Age Movies To Stream Right Now - TechnoChops

Whether you are a teenager trying to make it through high school or a college grad who now has to come face to face with the harsh realities of adulthood, there is nothing that helps you come to terms with everything more than a coming-of-age movie. Therefore, we have put together a list of 6 best coming-of-age movies to prepare you for the transitional period. These films transcend age, gender, and so much more by bringing forth the universal experience of some of the most relatable characters in cinematic history.

Now that you have the basic tool, let us dive into the list of the 6 best coming-of-age movies you should watch to prepare yourself for major life challenges coming your way.

1. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

This coming-of-age movie is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen Chobsky. If we had to describe it in one word, then it most definitely would be “underrated”. From the storyline to the characters, everything resonates with you and makes you feel close to reality.

Charlie Kelmeckis is a shy, awkward, and introverted freshman as he wrestles through the tribulations of daunting high school, where people constantly pick on him. However, he becomes friends with two seniors who take him under their wings to introduce Charlie to the real world.

2. Twenty (2015)

A South Korean movie, Twenty not only makes you laugh but also helps you in accepting that struggle is a key aspect of growing up and discovering oneself during their twenties. The film cracks you up and makes you feel emotional all at the same time.

Twenty tells the story of three friends who have just entered adulthood. These three best friends could not be more poles apart from each other. But after turning 20, Chiho, Dongwoo, and Guyngjae realize that life changes greatly as you start to grow up, and then you are forced to make decisions about your future and be very mindful of the choices you make.

3. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is a skilfully executed teen comedy that has a perfect balance of all the elements that combined make an incredible coming of age. The movie deals with the jarring realities of feeling left out while you are growing up and trying to find your place in school and your personal life.

For as long as Nadine can remember, her life has not been particularly kind to her. From losing her father to entering her pubescent years, everything always seems to go downhill for her. It becomes progressively more unbearable when her best friend starts dating her older brother.

4. Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird was one of the most anticipated films of 2017. It combines humor, grace, wit, and charm phenomenally as it takes you on a roller coaster ride of self-discovery. This one is a lot different than your regular teen movies because it does not only focus on the anguish nature of a teenager but the redemption as well.

The titular character Lady Bird is in her senior year of high school. She cannot wait to leave her hometown and go to college on the East Coast. However, her overly protective and obsessive mother is hell bound on keeping her near her.

5. Love, Simon (2018)

Love, Simon is a great representation of LGBTQ+ as it shows you the ugly parts of facing bullying and discrimination based on sexuality. Many people might even find it a bit clichéd but watching it makes you realize that practically every other person who has experienced the phase of coming out can relate to Simon.

Simon Spier has been keeping a huge secret from everyone including his family; he is gay. He forms a connection with a boy online named Blue. The problem is that Simon does not know who Blue is and in order to find out, he must find himself first and maybe take a risk of coming out to everyone.

6. Booksmart (2019)

The movie brings you a fresh new take on the coming-of-age genre and keeps you glued to your screen. Booksmart is a light-hearted, and relatable film with fluent narrative and captivating acting.

The night before their high school graduation, best friends; Molly and Amy realize that throughout the last four years all they have done is study hard when they should have had some fun. To rectify this, they decide to break all the rules for one night before it is too late.

Final Thoughts

The best coming-of-age movie makes you realize that even though everyone comes from different backgrounds, they all are connected with each other because of their similar journey of growing up and facing harsh realities. If you have also been looking for films like this, then check out the ones we have mentioned in this article and start streaming.